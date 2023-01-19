Lazio vs Bologna LIVE Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
20'
Absolute dominance of Lazio, the Bologna goal is being stoned and they have no way to respond.
10'
Lazio begins to press in search of the first.
0'
The game begins at Stadio Olímpico.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Calcio Italiano.
Lazio lineup!
These are the Lazio headlines for today's game:
Bologna lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Bologna for today's game:
Referee
Marco Di Bello será el árbitro central para el duelo entre la Lazio y el Bologna de la Coppa Italia 2022-2023.
Here is Bologna!
Bologna are already at the Olympic Stadium for today's game:
Business mode 💼 #LazioBologna #CoppaItaliaFrecciaRossa #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/i9wC7Kz4ic— Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) January 19, 2023
Stage is ready!
All set at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for today's game:
In the Capital 📍🏟#LazioBologna #CoppaItaliaFrecciaRossa #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/GaOXenSRii— Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) January 19, 2023
Last duel!
The last duel between both squads was in the first round of Serie A 2022-2023, where Lazio prevailed at home with a 2-1 victory with goals from Lorenzo Di Silvestri and Ciro Immobile, while Marko Arnautovic discounted by the Bologna.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between the two.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Lazio and Bologna to kick off at the Stadio Olímpico. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL
Stay with us to follow Lazio vs Bologna live from the Coppa Italia 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Lazio vs Bologna online and live from the Coppa Italia 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lazio vs Bologna match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Marko Arnautovic, a must see player!
The Bologna striker is one of the great references of this club and the team's offensive leader. Arnautovic seeks to continue his development in Italian football and be a fundamental piece for Bologna on offense. This is one of the great figures of the Italian team and his offensive contribution is vital for Bologna's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 34 games where he got 15 goals and 3 assists. The Austrian was close to signing for Manchester United, but both teams did not reach an agreement and everything indicates that he will stay in the Italian team for now.
How does Bologna arrive?
Bologna starts a new season in Serie A, after finishing last season in thirteenth place with 43 points, after a record of 12 wins, 10 draws and 16 losses. Rossoblú will participate in Serie A and the Italian Cup, so they expect to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Marko Arnautovic, Nicolás Domínguez, Roberto Soriano, Gary Medel and Lukasz Skorupski, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Bologna ended their preseason with a couple of defeats against Ajax and Twente, however, they started the football year in good shape with a victory in the first round of the Coppa Italia against Cosenza.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the highest promises within the Italian team and his team. During last season he played 40 games, where he contributed 32 goals and 4 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Lazio get among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Immobile will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight for the Calcio Italiano scoring title and continue to show that he is one of the best.
How does Lazio get here?
Il Biancocelsti starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A with the best intentions of fighting for the ticket positions for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in fifth place with 64 points, after 18 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. With this, the team qualified for the Group Stage of the Europa League, where they will try to be one of the teams to follow in the tournament. Some interesting names in this group are Ciro Immobile, Alessio Romagnoli, Felipe Anderson, Luiz Felipe and Luis Maximiano, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Lazio started positively in Serie A with victories over Bologna and Inter, but two draws against Torino and Sampdoria for a total of 8 points.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Olímpico located in the city of Rome will host this duel between two teams seeking to win the Coppa Italia 2022-2023 title. This stadium has a capacity for 70,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1907.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lazio vs Bologna match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia duel. The match will take place at the Stadio Olímpico, at 12 o'clock.