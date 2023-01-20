Marseille vs Stade Rennes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coupe de France Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this match of the Coupe de France is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Marsella vs Rennes live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Marseille vs Rennes: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Friday, January 20
USA Time: 15:10 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Rennes
Steve Mandanda, Christopher Wooh, Arthur Theate, Joe Rodon, Adrien Truffert, Hamari Traoré, Lovro Majer, Désiré Doué, Chimuanya Ugochukwu, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Amine Gouiri.
Last lineup Marseille
Pau López; Kolasinac, Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Rongier, Veretout, Guendouzi; Cengiz Ünder, Alexis Sánchez, Malinovskyi
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Marseille vs Rennes match will be Stephanie Frappart; Mikael Berchebru, first line; Alexandre Viala, second line; Alexandre Perreau Niel, fourth assistant.
How does Stade Rennais arrive?
On the other hand, Stade Rennais, coached by Bruno Genesio, is also having a very good season in both the League and Cup tournaments. In Ligue 1, the red-and-black team is in fifth place in the standings with 37 points after 11 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. Rennes wants to keep on adding and climbing positions to reach the Champions League places. In fact, in their most recent match, they achieved a surprising 1-0 victory against the leader and champion: PSG. Meanwhile, in the Coupe de France, Genesio's men are coming off a 2-1 win over Bordeaux in the round of 64.
How does Marseille arrive?
Olympique de Marseille, coached by Igor Tudor, is having a very good season in the current edition of Ligue 1 and they want to keep the good streak going in the Coupe de France as well. Marseille are currently in third place in the local league with 42 points, just 5 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. In their most recent match, Olympique achieved a convincing 3-1 win at home against Lorient. In the cup competition, Les Focenses managed to advance to the next round even with a man down by winning 2-0 over Hyeres FC with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Bamba Dieng at 45' and 70', respectively.
Round of 32
The action continues in France! The Velodrome Stadium will witness this clash between Marseille and Rennes, two teams that live very similar realities in Ligue 1 and, although the locals start as favorites, they should not be confident against a Rennes that in the French league, is in the zone of European competitions, only 5 points behind them. This is a direct elimination match so both teams will have to leave to give a perfect game.
The match will be played at the Stadium Velodrome
The Olympique de Marseille - Stade Rennais match will be played at the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:10 pm (CDMX).
