Congo vs Niger LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
Image: Congo

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Congo vs Niger on Match day 2 of the African Nations Championship.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Congo vs Niger live matchday 2 of the African Nations Championship, as well as the latest information from the Milou Hadefi Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Congo vs Niger online live on Match day 2 of the African Nations Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the Congo vs Niger match on January 20 in several countries:


Argentina: 14:00 hours 

Bolivia: 14:00 hours 

Brazil: 13:00 hours 

Chile: 13:00 hours 

Colombia: 13:00 hours 

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. 

USA (ET): 2:00 P.M. USA (ET): 2:00 p.m. 

Spain: 21:00 hours No Transmission

Mexico: 13:00 hours No Transmission

Paraguay: 13:00 hours 

Peru: 13:00 hours 

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 14:00 hours 

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:50 AMan hour ago

Last match between them

The last time these two teams met was on June 9, 2021 in this match Congo defeated Niger 1-0 and took the 3 points in an international friendly, the only goal was scored by Mbenza in the 32nd minute.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Other meetings tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to the Congo vs Niger match, the Angola vs Mauritania teams will face each other in Group D and Group E matches.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Miloud Hadefi Stadium

It is a multipurpose stadium located in Oran, Algeria, has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and is an almost new stadium as it was inaugurated on June 17, 202, will be the scene for the match between Congo vs Niger match with which Niger will debut in this African tournament and Congo will seek 3 more points.

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team will have any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match in the African Nations Championship.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

Background

The record is leaning towards Congo as these two teams have faced each other on 3 occasions, leaving as a record 1 win, 2 draws and Niger has never been able to defeat Congo in an official match as it will be tomorrow, Congo will come out as a favorite to win.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Niger arrive?

Niger will debut in this tournament against Congo, a little known team but that little by little has raised its hand to compete with dignity against other African countries, in its last match it drew without goals against Liberia and will debut in the African championship of nations against Congo where it is very little favored to take the 3 points.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

How does Congo arrive?

Congo comes from losing 1-0 against Cameroon in the opening match of the African Nations Championship, Congo will be looking for their first victory in this tournament against Niger and also to get their first 3 points that will keep them alive, they will face a team that starts very disadvantaged in tomorrow's match on day 2.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Congo vs Niger, match of the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium at 13:00.
VAVEL Logo