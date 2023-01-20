Congo vs Niger LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Congo vs Niger online live on Match day 2 of the African Nations Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Congo vs Niger match on January 20 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:00 P.M. USA (ET): 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours No Transmission
Mexico: 13:00 hours No Transmission
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on June 9, 2021 in this match Congo defeated Niger 1-0 and took the 3 points in an international friendly, the only goal was scored by Mbenza in the 32nd minute.
Other meetings tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Congo vs Niger match, the Angola vs Mauritania teams will face each other in Group D and Group E matches.
Miloud Hadefi Stadium
It is a multipurpose stadium located in Oran, Algeria, has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and is an almost new stadium as it was inaugurated on June 17, 202, will be the scene for the match between Congo vs Niger match with which Niger will debut in this African tournament and Congo will seek 3 more points.
Absences
Neither team will have any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match in the African Nations Championship.
Background
The record is leaning towards Congo as these two teams have faced each other on 3 occasions, leaving as a record 1 win, 2 draws and Niger has never been able to defeat Congo in an official match as it will be tomorrow, Congo will come out as a favorite to win.
How does Niger arrive?
Niger will debut in this tournament against Congo, a little known team but that little by little has raised its hand to compete with dignity against other African countries, in its last match it drew without goals against Liberia and will debut in the African championship of nations against Congo where it is very little favored to take the 3 points.
How does Congo arrive?
Congo comes from losing 1-0 against Cameroon in the opening match of the African Nations Championship, Congo will be looking for their first victory in this tournament against Niger and also to get their first 3 points that will keep them alive, they will face a team that starts very disadvantaged in tomorrow's match on day 2.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Congo vs Niger, match of the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium at 13:00.