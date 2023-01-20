Boca Juniors vs Racing Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Supercopa Argentina Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Live Score!
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match for Supercopa Argentina?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 11:30 AM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Chile: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 10:30 AM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 10:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 10:30 AM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 11:30 AM
Key player - Racing Club
In Racing Club, the presence of Matías Rojas stands out. The 27-year-old Paraguayan player was one of the most outstanding players of the team in the 2022 Argentinean soccer season, where he scored six goals, made six assists and totaled 1596 minutes played in 29 games, where he was a starter in 21 of them.
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old Argentine player was one of the most outstanding players of the team in the 2022 Argentine soccer season, where he scored 12 goals, made two assists and totaled 2110 minutes played in 31 games, where he was a starter in 27 of them.
Boca Juniors vs Racing Club history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 212 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have emerged victorious on 92 occasions, while Racing Club has won on 70 occasions, leaving a balance of 50 draws.
In finals...
Referring only to the times these teams have faced each other in finals, we count two matches. One of them was in the 2011-12 Argentine Cup, where Boca Juniors won 2-1, while the other was in the 2022 Champions Trophy, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Racing Club.
Racing Club
Racing Club wants to give another blow to its rival in this Super Cup. Undoubtedly, the team has managed to adapt a very attractive game idea under Fernando Gago's command, which led them to fight for several titles in the previous semester. It is undoubtedly a great illusion for the team, after beating the xeneize in the Champions Trophy 2022, and they will want to repeat the dose.
In the preseason, the academy has played three matches, winning one, 3-0 against Bolívar, and drawing two, 1-1 against Colo Colo and 0-0 against Racing de Montevideo, and the best way to close it will be to lift this trophy before the local tournament starts again.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors officially starts the 2023 season, still led by Hugo Ibarra and looking for a new title to add one more trophy to its long list of trophies, especially after the illusion generated by winning the two main tournaments of the Argentine first division in 2022, making it undoubtedly the favorite to win the trophy.
In the preseason, the xeneize team has played two matches, against Independiente and Everton de Viña del Mar, with which they drew goalless. Although this is a good sign for the defense, it will be a challenge for the team to break the goal drought and try to win the first final of the year against an opponent that was able to stand up to them in the last meeting.