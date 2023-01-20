RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 4:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
USA (ET): 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Christopher Nkunku, a must see player!
The Leipzig forward is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the French team. During last season he was one of the top references of the team's offense, he participated in 50 games where he got 32 goals and 20 assists, in all team competitions. The young forward was considered for the 2022 World Cup with the French team, however, he fell from the final list due to injury. Now, he will take advantage of the rest of this season to attract the attention of the European team again and to be able to continue demonstrating his great level. At the moment he arrives with 17 goals and 4 assists in 23 games with Leipzig.
How does Leipzig get here?
Leipzig begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. On this occasion, Leipzig has presented various additions, in which Xaver Schlager, Janis Blaswich, Dennis Borkowski, Tom Krauss and Caden Clark stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team. Leipzig's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Leipzig finished the 2021-2022 season in fourth place, 19 points behind champion Bayern, however, the joys came with the DFB-Pokal title, leaving Freiburg, Union Berlin, Hannover 96 and more on the road. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Bundesliga and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Group Stage.
Sadio Mane, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Bayern arrive?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has been able to react on time and they have replaced these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 points, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
Where's the game?
The Red Bull Arena Leipzig located in the city of Wolfsburg will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 47,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1956.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match, corresponding to the duel of Matchday 16 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, at 2:30 p.m. sharp.