Mallorca vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Stay tuned to follow Mallorca vs Celta live on TV.
Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Celta online and live stream
Mallorca vs Celta can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App.
What time is Mallorca vs Celta, matchday 18 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Mallorca Statements
"We have 22 points and it would be important to add in the next two games to settle and make a good first round to not have as much suffering as last year. We don't want to leave for tomorrow what we can do today. It won't be easy against Celta because they are a tough team that is right there with us. They are a rival in our league. Hopefully it will go well tomorrow."
"He was fine here, but I think it was a good decision on everyone's part. He's going to a team that's in Segunda that's one step above Mallorca B. I'm happy for Javi and for the club, because he's an asset who will return with more minutes."
How does Celta arrive?