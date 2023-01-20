Mallorca vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Celta online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Mallorca vs Celta can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Mallorca vs Celta, matchday 18 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Celta match on January 20, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match: "Since they changed the coach they have changed a lot of things. They are a team that attacks very well and they have a great value with Iago Aspas. They like to have the ball and have an offensive scheme that is difficult to defend and decipher, they will make life difficult for us. I remember last year's match with the wind, I hope that tomorrow it will be less complicated so that we can play".

"We have 22 points and it would be important to add in the next two games to settle and make a good first round to not have as much suffering as last year. We don't want to leave for tomorrow what we can do today. It won't be easy against Celta because they are a tough team that is right there with us. They are a rival in our league. Hopefully it will go well tomorrow."

"He was fine here, but I think it was a good decision on everyone's part. He's going to a team that's in Segunda that's one step above Mallorca B. I'm happy for Javi and for the club, because he's an asset who will return with more minutes."

How does Celta arrive?

Celta comes into this match after a one-goal draw against Villarreal, so they will be looking for a win.

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca arrives after being eliminated in the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad in the round of 16, and previously lost by the minimum against Osasuna.

The match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium.

The match Mallorca vs Celta will be played at the Estadio El Madrigal, located in Mallorca, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Mallorca vs Celta, matchday 18 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de Son Moix, at 15:00.
