Sheffield United vs Hull City AO VIVO (0-0)

Sheffield United vs Hull City
United

Bramall

What time is Sheffield United vs Hull City match for EFL Championship?

Hull City

Rosenior

“Allahyar (Sayyadmanesh) is out.”

“Benjamin (Tetteh) is getting fitter and fitter. Aaron Connolly is getting fitter."

“Adama (Traoré) is also doing very well. He is in full training. He needs a little more time because he's been out for a long time, but he's doing really well. He's one of those where I just need to see him train for a few weeks."

“I don't want him to have a recurrence of what was a really bad and horrible injury in terms of the tendon. After that, we'll evaluate his minutes of play and see what he needs."

“(Away from longtime absentees) I have a full cast to choose from.”

"I'm always thinking about changes every game."

“This is not because the boys played poorly, but more because I have a very good and competitive squad.

“A lot of players are knocking on the door. It's the way I want it to be."

“We looked at Sheffield United. They are a very good team. They will be promoted (to the Premier League), I have no doubt. We have to perform really well to get something out of the game.”

Embezzlement - Hull City

 Dimitrios Pelkas, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.
Embezzlement - Sheffield United

 Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Jack O'Connell, Ismaila Coulibaly.
Hull City likely lineup

Matt Ingram; Cyrus Christie, Alfie Jones, Sean Mcloughlin, Jacob Greaves; Tyler Smith, Regan Slater, Ryan Longman; Oscar Estupinán.
Sheffield United likely lineup

Wes Foderingham; Ring Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson (Ciaran Clark); Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe (Enda Stevens), James McAtee; Iliman Ndiaye and Billy Sharp (Oliver McBurnie).
Hull City

On the other hand, we have Hull City, who are coming from a draw with Huddersfield in the Championship, before that they were eliminated from the FA Cup by Fulham, in the 3rd round of the competition. Coach Liam Rosenior's team will have two main absences to try to surprise the Blades in the next match, attacking midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas and center forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. A victory for the Tigers would be key to increasing the distance from the relegation zone and shortening the playoff zone.
Sheffield United

On the one hand, we have Sheffield United, who are coming from a victory against Stoke City in the Championship, before that they beat Millwall in the FA Cup and secured qualification for the 4th round of the competition. Paul Heckingbottom's team is having a very good season and is trying to win to get closer to leader Burnley and seek the title, but to try to win the next match they will have some absences, the main ones being defender Jack O'Connell, midfielder John Fleck and striker Rhian Brewster.
Head to Head

The teams have met 60 times with Sheffield United holding the advantage. The Blades have won 28 times to the Tigers' 13, with 19 ties.
Previous games

Sheffield United coming from a good victory against Stoke City by 3×1, before that match they had beaten Millwall in the 3rd round of the FA Cup and guaranteed qualification for the next phase, when they will face Wrexham. Hull City, on the other hand, comes from a draw in a direct confrontation against relegation, 1×1 against Huddersfield, before that it was eliminated from the FA Cup by Fulham, 2×0.
Overview

Sheffield United are in 2nd place with 54 points and are five points behind leaders Burnley, and 11 points ahead of third-placed Watford. At the bottom of the table, Hull City has gained 34 points and is in 16th place, trying to stay away from the relegation zone, being eight points ahead of the first team inside the relegation zone, and seven points behind the 6th place that go to the playoffs. Despite the shorter distance to the Championship Playoffs zone, the team's main objective is maintenance.
Eye on the Game

Live Sheffield United x Hull City face each other this Friday (20), at Bramall Lane, at 2:45 pm, for the EFL Championship.
