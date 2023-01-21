Tijuana vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Andre Pierre-Gignac, striker. Since his mediatic arrival to the northern team, the French striker has had an extraordinary performance in the team, to the point of becoming one of the top scorers of the club and the Liga MX, Gignac's goal-scoring ability remains season after season and that has allowed the team to continue competing, this season he has already scored two goals.
Watch out for this Xolos player
Lisando Lopez, forward. One of the most experienced players of the current roster, he arrived as a reinforcement last year and had a complicated start with the Tijuana jersey, multiple changes have been made and this player has remained, now the demand he has is very high and for this tournament the player has already scored goals, it is not very complicated to stand out in this team, since currently there is no flagship reference of the team, so goals are expected from this player.
Defensa goleador. El capitán de 'La Jauría' es fundamental en la zaga y en la ofensiva.
Last alignment Tigres
Guzman, Garza, Lichnovsky, Samir, Angulo, Carioca, Pizarro, Gorriaran, Quiñones, Gignac, Aquino.
Last Xolos lineup
Rodriguez, Diaz, Diaz, Lopez, Godinez, Lertora, Vazquez, Canelo, Rodriguez, Valenzuela, Romero.
Background
Tigres 1-0 Xolos
Tigres 2-0 Xolos
Xolos 1-2 Tigres
Tigres 3-2 Xolos
Xolos 0-0 Tigres
Arbitration quartet
Central: Adonai Escobedo. Assistants: Enrique Bustos and César Cerritos. Fourth official: Miguel Anaya.
Tigres with the obligation to win the title
Tigres of the UANL have been three years since they won their last Liga MX title, being a team that invests heavily in players tournament after tournament, it can be said that they have failed miserably, having one of the most expensive squads in the league one would expect them to be more recurrent in finals, however this has not been the case and that is why they have made coaching changes, Herrera arrived at the team to take the place left by Tuca, But the link was short-lived after Herrera criticized his team, Cocca, who was recently two-time champion with Atlas, surprisingly took the position of coach, having a great team, Tigres recently signed Nico Ibáñez, goal scoring champion in Liga MX, adding a great option to the team's offense. Tigres has already won its first two matches of the season with victories against Santos and Pachuca, and with the level shown they should have no problem in defeating Xolos.
Xolos off to a difficult start
Xolos de Tijuana has had very dark years with negative results, the team that at some point came to lead the Liga MX with its constant first places in the season, the team ceased to be a contender and animator of the league, a characteristic of xolos was to bring great foreign players who then left to other teams in the league for having a great level, something happened in the team, it stopped making good hires and thus ceased to compete for a place in Liguilla, Last season promised to be a good one for the team from the border, but the results were not good and they were eliminated in the regular season, Xolos made some signings for this tournament to compete again, unfortunately in the first two games they have only gotten one point from a tie against Cruz Azul, it was Bravos who gave them their first defeat with a score of 3-0, it seems that nothing has changed in the team.
Tough duel at the border
The Liga MX reaches day 3 and to start the day we will see a duel between Xolos and Tigres, a good start to the new tournament is always good for teams, Xolos has had a bad start and has to receive Tigres who is one of the favorites to win the Liga MX championship, in this duel many goals are expected and that is why it becomes one of the most entertaining games of the day.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Xolos Tijuana vs Tigres in Liga MX 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 21:10.