Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

What time is Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna of January 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 PM on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Last games Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna
In the last few months they have faced each other on five occasions between friendlies and league matches, where the balance has been very even with three wins for the team from the Comarca Lagunera and two for the team from Sinaloa.
Mazatlán 2-3 Santos Laguna, Friendly Game 2022
Santos Laguna 3-0 Mazatlán, Apertura 2022
Mazatlán 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022
Mazatlan 2-1 Santos Laguna, Friendly Game 2022
Santos Laguna 1-0 Mazatlan, Apertura 2021
Key Player Santos Laguna
Carlos Acevedo is synonymous with guarantee under the three posts and he has to start with great performances to make a difference and thus be contemplated for the generational change that the Mexican National Team must have in the framework of the 2026 World Cup.
Key player Mazatlan
He decided to stay and renew his contract with the Cañoneros, so Nicolas Benedetti has to prove that he is worth what the board paid to sign him permanently and start making a difference in the end zone, the more he has contact with the ball, the greater the volume of play of his team.
Last lineup Santos Laguna
1 Carlos Acevedo, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 23 Raúl López, 9 Marcelo Correa, 16 Aldo López, 6 Alan Cervantes, 7 Harold Preciado, 24 Diego Medina, 29 Juan Brunetta.
Last lineup Mazatlan
1 Ricardo Gutiérrez, 4 Efraín Orona, 3 Néstor Vidrio, 19 Raúl Sandoval, 28 Jorge Padilla, 6 Roberto Meraz, 35 Jefferson Intriago, 8 David Colman, 7 Édgar Bárcenas, 32 Ariel Nahuelpán, 10 Nicolas Benedetti.
Santos Laguna: regularity
The first two dates of the championship have seen two totally opposite teams, as on the first date they lost by a landslide against Tigres, but last week they scored against Pumas. They will recover Eduardo Aguirre from his suspension and they have to improve in the lower zone where they have had many spaces that their opponents have been able to exploit.
Mazatlán: to be strong at home
After not being able to play the first date of the championship due to the violence in the state and in the last week they lost as visitors against Rojinegros del Atlas, the Cañoneros del Mazatlán will have to be strong at home and not let points slip away to think about qualifying for their first playoffs in the history of Mexican soccer.
The Kick-off
The Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Kraken Stadium, in Mazatlan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
