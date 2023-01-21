Sevilla vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Sevilla vs Cadiz live on TV
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Cádiz live online
Sevilla vs Cádiz can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Sevilla vs Cádiz, matchday 18 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Cádiz Statements
"We thought that one-nil was enough for us. We stopped Fidel and the winger from going forward, but on the right we weren't able to do that because they put in crosses. The feeling is that they smelled blood because we weren't comfortable on the pitch, we were hesitant. Also, being in a situation where they had nothing to lose, they went for broke, and we had clear chances at the end".
"The ballast of the first five games is there. The feeling is that we need to give a little more to be able to give the blow of authority. Today it wasn't possible. The team is capable of putting itself together again to go to Sevilla and fight for the victory".
Quotes Sevilla
"I have always tried to keep in touch with my teammates. I spoke with Nema (Gudelj) since he was also in Amsterdam, I also spoke with Fernando before coming here again...".
"I already knew Sampaoli, he was in Marseille too. I had the first contact and well, I have to get used to his idea, mine is to enter at full strength. I was training in Amsterdam and now these two days since I came back. I know where I come from, the moment we are in and what we need... the coach has the philosophy that 90% of Argentines have: work, work, work and forward".
"It hurts me at the moment, I know the players, I know what is around me and that motivates me even more because I have a huge affection for the club, for its people.... I have an incredible desire to feel good again, for the people to enjoy themselves and for us to enjoy ourselves with them obviously."
