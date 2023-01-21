Sevilla vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Cadiz live, as well as the latest information from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Cádiz live online

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Sevilla vs Cádiz can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Sevilla vs Cádiz, matchday 18 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Celta match on January 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Cádiz Statements

Sergio González spoke after the draw against Elche: "We started the match very well, leading the game, being protagonists and until Fali's injury we were superior. They had a few outbursts and the best thing was to get to halftime with the score at one-nil. In the second half it was difficult for us to pass inside. Fidel's introduction hurt us a lot. Despite all that, I think we were strong defensively. The team had a final push with chances that could have gone in".

"We thought that one-nil was enough for us. We stopped Fidel and the winger from going forward, but on the right we weren't able to do that because they put in crosses. The feeling is that they smelled blood because we weren't comfortable on the pitch, we were hesitant. Also, being in a situation where they had nothing to lose, they went for broke, and we had clear chances at the end".

"The ballast of the first five games is there. The feeling is that we need to give a little more to be able to give the blow of authority. Today it wasn't possible. The team is capable of putting itself together again to go to Sevilla and fight for the victory".

Quotes Sevilla

Lucas Ocampos spoke after his return to Sevilla: "I always said it's nice to return to a place where I was happy. We trained on the pitch where I had never trained before and I saw something new. In Amsterdam it was a complicated experience, now I'm very focused on returning, reversing the situation with my teammates and trying to put Sevilla back in the place it deserves, fighting for important things".

"I have always tried to keep in touch with my teammates. I spoke with Nema (Gudelj) since he was also in Amsterdam, I also spoke with Fernando before coming here again...".

"I already knew Sampaoli, he was in Marseille too. I had the first contact and well, I have to get used to his idea, mine is to enter at full strength. I was training in Amsterdam and now these two days since I came back. I know where I come from, the moment we are in and what we need... the coach has the philosophy that 90% of Argentines have: work, work, work and forward".

"It hurts me at the moment, I know the players, I know what is around me and that motivates me even more because I have a huge affection for the club, for its people.... I have an incredible desire to feel good again, for the people to enjoy themselves and for us to enjoy ourselves with them obviously."

How is Cádiz coming?

Cádiz arrives after a one-goal draw against Elche, so they will be looking to keep on winning and go for a victory to move up in the general table.

How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla has not had a good season in LaLiga although they are still advancing in the Copa del Rey, on the other hand they lost in their last match of the Spanish league.

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs Cadiz will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Sevilla vs Cádiz live stream, corresponding to Matchday 18 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 15:00.
