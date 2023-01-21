Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
8:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Atlético Madrid vs Valladolid live streaming.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Valladolid live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid, matchday 18 of LaLiga?

This is the kickoff time for the Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid match on January 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 hours

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 1:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Atlético Madrid Statements

Diego Simeone spoke before the match against Valladolid, a very important duel for the Madrid team: "As you can see, he is growing again to be the one in La Liga, although he fulfilled roles in which he is not comfortable. But when he is strong and fresh he is decisive. I am happy for him and for the team".

"First, the first half was flat, it was not good, with inaccuracies and losses although they closed very well and did not allow progress. We didn't play, we didn't kick at the goal. We showed a face that was not good. After 35' we improved, we talked at halftime, they are guys who give their best and play every three days and we talked about playing the ball because they play well. When they team up they are an important team. With Correa we had more vertigo. Pablo was not bad but he understood that the big players had to come in and solve the problem. Correa gave us vertigo, freshness and spontaneity. He has always been important for the club, either as a starter or coming in. Today we wanted him as a substitute. We were forceful.

"I told Álvaro that he had scored the most difficult one. I always say that to miss you have to be there. Those who have situations, when tranquility and conviction appear, it's good for us and it's good for us. On Saturday we need the four legs, players, directors, coaching staff and the people to continue in this ascending line after the World Cup".

"We don't consider them Second Division even though they are, they had been unbeaten for 16 games, they play well and have important replacements. It was always difficult for us here, we suffered in the first half and in the second we defended them better. The referee has characteristics that we already knew, he doesn't stay in little details and he didn't change as he usually arbtitrates".

"Because there is an opponent that plays and when it's 1-0 they try to equalize, with more bravery and more freedom in attack. It's normal to drop back and take advantage of the counterattack if it's done well."

 "He's connecting very well with Llorente, and with Correa, or those who associate on the right, they do damage and we need them to be strong. There is little spare in that position, he is going to be demanded".

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Valladolid coming along?

Valladolid has not had a good tournament after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey, losing to Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano, so they will be looking to emerge victorious.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atletico Madrid eliminated Levante in the Copa del Rey, and previously drew against Almeria in the Spanish competition, so they will be looking for a win out of three.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Atlético Madrid vs Valladolid match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atlético Madrid vs Valladolid live stream, corresponding to Matchday 18 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, at 11:30 am.
