Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town match live?
What time is Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town match for Championship
Refereeing
Huddersfield Town possible lineup
Blackpool possible lineup
Speak,Mark Fotheringham! - Huddersfield Town coach
"Lee Nicholls has had his shoulder surgery. We'll need to see how it settles down and assess that over the next few days to see how long we can expect him to miss. We're very lucky that we have an excellent goalkeeping coach in Paul Clements and very good young goalkeepers. Nick has come into the side and played with real maturity. We support our young players and we'll support him again at the weekend".
"We're actively looking out there to see what we can do in the market. We've got to be creative without a lot of funds but we have a great recruitment team who are supporting us really well as you can see so far in the window".
"We want to entertain our great fans and get them off their seats. We've gone ahead in the last four games which we weren't doing previously - we just need to learn to keep our foot on the accelator and push through to get the three points".
"It's all about the consistency levels at the moment. The squad is getting more rounded. We played 11v11 yesterday and it was the best quality we've had since I've been in the building. We have more competition for places and strength in depth on the bench to help us make a difference late on in games".
"It's been going in since I arrived. I joked to the players yesterday that I'm going to put a Mark Fotheringham bed in the training ground. You could see how much hard work went into the Hull performance and the team spirit and buy-in are incredible as a group and as a staff. It's been a very difficult season so far but the rewards will be there are the end of the season".
"I think it was more down to the fact that Hull were very strong in possession late in the game. They moved the ball well and caused us issues. You have to compliment the opposition sometimes. Unfortunately we didn't score and take our big moments in the game, but if we can be more composed we can have a high-scoring game and I'm just hoping that can be against Blackpool this weekend".
Speak, Mick Mccarthy! - New Blackpool coach
Blackpool FC vs Huddersfield Town
Since the break for the World Cup, Blackpool came from four consecutive defeats. After their return, they won three points in three consecutive draws, with Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Hull City.
Last Saturday (14th), Blackpool visited Waltford and were defeated, by 2-0, with goals from Adeyemo and Sarr, from the penalty spot, at Vicarage Road. Huddersifeld Town drew 1-1 with Hull City, with goals from Estupiñán and Helik.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!