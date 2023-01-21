Leicester City vs Brighton Live Score Updates (1-1)
Photo: VAVEL

10:39 AM11 minutes ago

38

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEICESTER CITY! Finally the goal for the Foxes after so many rebounds in the area, Marc Albrighton pushes the ball and makes the whole stadium scream.
10:28 AM22 minutes ago

27

GOOOOOOOL FOR BRIGTHON! MITOMA HITS IT WITH HIS RIGHT FOOT AND SENDS IT TO THE GOALPOST! THE SEAGULLS ARE ALREADY WINNING IT!
10:26 AM25 minutes ago

23

Jan Paul van Hecke won the corner kick but his contact with the ball sends the ball over the crossbar.
10:19 AM31 minutes ago

17

Brighton came close to scoring the first but Mac Allister failed to make contact with the ball and the defensive saga cleared the ball from the six-yard box.
10:13 AM37 minutes ago

12

Jaime Vardy falls in the middle of the field after the fight for the ball with Estupiñán but the referee awards the advantage.
10:12 AM39 minutes ago

10

Brighton are dominating the game without any problems and are slowly looking to score the first goal.
10:01 AMan hour ago

The game kicks off

The game kicks off from the King Power Stadium, Leicester City hosts Brighton. 
9:46 AMan hour ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Leicester City vs Brighton, matchday 21 of the Premier League. 
9:44 AMan hour ago

BRIGHTON'S LINEUP LIST

This is the lineup that Brighton sends to the enemy's field with the mission to get the three points and take them with their heads up to the top of the table.

9:41 AMan hour ago

LEICESTER CITY LINE-UP LIST

This is the lineup that Leicester City sends to the field to get the victory today against Brighton, they want to continue climbing places in the overall standings.

9:28 AMan hour ago

LEAGUE STANDINGS AT THE MOMENT

At the moment, Arsenal Gunners are the overall leaders with 47 points, followed by Manchester City Citizens in second place with 39 points, Newcastle United in third place with 38 points, and Manchester United in fourth place with 38 points. In fifth place is Tottenham with 33 points and in sixth place, closing the Big Six is Fulham with 31 points. 
9:26 AMan hour ago

THE ASSISTS LEADERS

At the moment it is the player of Belgium and Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne who has the most assists as he has 9 assists made so far this season, followed by the Englishman Bukayo Saka of Arsenal with 6 assists made along with Christian Eriksen of Manchester United, in third place are competing for the position Alex Iwobi of Everton, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham, Gabriel Jesus and Matín Odegaard of Arsenal with 5 assists made. 
9:20 AM2 hours ago

THE GOALS

After 19 matchdays played, Manchester City's star striker Halaand dominates the scoring chart with 21 goals in his personal account, having a great advantage over the rest of the strikers. In second place is Tottenham's Harry Kane with 15 goals, followed in third place by Ivan Tonney with 12 goals scored for Brentford, in fourth place is Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic with 11 goals for Fulham, in fifth place Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United dominates with 10 goals and in sixth place, Miggy Almiron of Newcastle is positioned with 9 goals. 
9:12 AM2 hours ago

BRIGHTON'S LAST DUEL

On the other side, Brighton received Liverpool to play one of the most important duels of the season, as not only 3 points were at stake, but also the opportunity to mathematically fight to enter the famous Big Six in England. Therefore, the Seagulls started to press from the first minute of the game and it was not until the second half that a double by Solly March and a goal by Danny Welbeck put Brighton in seventh place overall, sealing the victory over Liverpool by a score of 3-0.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

LEICESTER CITY'S LAST MATCH

Leicester City traveled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in another chapter of the derby in the heart of England. The duel started with the Foxes pressing high and looking for the opponent's mistake to get ahead on the scoreboard and although the tactic was twice to work to perfection, Harvey Barnes' failures would end up sowing Leicester's fate as a double by Johnson on the part of Nottingham Forest sealed the home victory and sank the Foxes even more, extending their streak to 4 defeats. 
9:09 AM2 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the Premier League is back with many more emotions, goals, saves, dramas and everything that comes with the best league in the world with one more match corresponding to the 2022/2023 season. Little by little, the teams begin to prepare to face the final part of the season and close the soccer year in search of improving their performance and the hope of lifting a title for their fans. On this occasion, Leicester City and Brighton will face each other, two clubs that are going through two completely different stages as one is fighting to stay out of the relegation zone and the other is fighting to get into the Big Six of the Premier League to achieve its best participation in its history, in addition to qualifying for an international tournament. 
6:00 AM5 hours ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Brighton Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Brighton match.
5:55 AM5 hours ago

What time is Leicester City vs Brighton match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Brighton of 21th January in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

January 21, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 21, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 21, 2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 21, 2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 21, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 21, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 21, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 21, 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 21, 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

January 21, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AM5 hours ago

Watch out for this Brighton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Argentine midfielder and national team selection; Alexis Mac Allister. The current Brighton MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season because without his participation on the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field.    

5:45 AM5 hours ago

Brighton's final lineup:

R. Sánchez; P. Grob, L. Dunk, L. Colwill, P. Estupiñán; M. Caicedo, A. Mac Allister; S. March, A. Lallana, K. Mitoma; E. Ferguson.
5:40 AM5 hours ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Foxes' iconic center forward Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall table and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

5:35 AM5 hours ago

Last Leicester City lineup:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
5:30 AM5 hours ago

Background:

Leicester City and Brighton have met on a total of 42 occasions (18 wins for Leicester City, 8 draws, 15 wins for Brighton) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Leicester City has the advantage with 49 goals scored, while Brighton has scored only 45 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 6 of the Premier League where the Foxes were beaten 5-2 by Brighton.
5:25 AM5 hours ago

About the Stadium

The King Power Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England where the matches of Leicester City Football Club, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League, are held. It was inaugurated in July 2002, with a capacity of 32,262 spectators, making it the nineteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.

Also, the King Power Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2015 after Leicester City was promoted to the top flight of English soccer so it got its participation within the game.

5:20 AM6 hours ago

They want to make history this season

On the other hand, the Brighton team has dazzled all and sundry as the Seagulls have positioned themselves in the fight for a place in the famous Big Six of the Premier League with the hope of reaching a European place at the end of the season. Brighton is currently in 7th place in the overall table with 18 games played, which breaks down into 9 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats, giving a total of 30 points. In terms of statistics, they have 35 goals for and 25 goals against, leaving a total goal difference of +10 goals.    
5:15 AM6 hours ago

They need to get the win

Leicester City wants to get rid of the bad streak they have had since the return to the Premier League, as they have not been able to score points and have been on a losing streak, one against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, another one against Liverpool, another one against Fulham at home, and the most recent one against Brighton, putting the Foxes' squad on red alert as they could return to the fight for the relegation places. Leicester City is currently in 15th place in the table with 19 games played, with 5 wins, 2 draws and 12 defeats, giving a total of 17 points. In the statistics they have 26 goals for and 33 against, leaving them with a difference of -7.
5:10 AM6 hours ago

The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has already reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all teams, to have a good performance to close the season with everything and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Leicester City and Brighton will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as one of them is fighting to stay in the mid-table area, facing the fight for not being relegated with aspirations to climb a few more places in the overall ranking, while Brighton is fighting to get into the Big Six of the Premier League and secure a place that will allow them to compete in a European competition next season to seal their best participation in a Premier League season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who compete in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
5:05 AM6 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Leicester City vs Brighton match will be played at King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
5:00 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Leicester City vs Brighton!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
