Leicester City vs Brighton Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Brighton match.
What time is Leicester City vs Brighton match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Brighton of 21th January in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

January 21, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 21, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 21, 2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 21, 2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 21, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 21, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 21, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 21, 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 21, 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

January 21, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Brighton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Argentine midfielder and national team selection; Alexis Mac Allister. The current Brighton MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season because without his participation on the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field.    

Brighton's final lineup:

R. Sánchez; P. Grob, L. Dunk, L. Colwill, P. Estupiñán; M. Caicedo, A. Mac Allister; S. March, A. Lallana, K. Mitoma; E. Ferguson.
Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Foxes' iconic center forward Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall table and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

Last Leicester City lineup:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
Background:

Leicester City and Brighton have met on a total of 42 occasions (18 wins for Leicester City, 8 draws, 15 wins for Brighton) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Leicester City has the advantage with 49 goals scored, while Brighton has scored only 45 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 6 of the Premier League where the Foxes were beaten 5-2 by Brighton.
About the Stadium

The King Power Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England where the matches of Leicester City Football Club, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League, are held. It was inaugurated in July 2002, with a capacity of 32,262 spectators, making it the nineteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.

Also, the King Power Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2015 after Leicester City was promoted to the top flight of English soccer so it got its participation within the game.

They want to make history this season

On the other hand, the Brighton team has dazzled all and sundry as the Seagulls have positioned themselves in the fight for a place in the famous Big Six of the Premier League with the hope of reaching a European place at the end of the season. Brighton is currently in 7th place in the overall table with 18 games played, which breaks down into 9 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats, giving a total of 30 points. In terms of statistics, they have 35 goals for and 25 goals against, leaving a total goal difference of +10 goals.    
They need to get the win

Leicester City wants to get rid of the bad streak they have had since the return to the Premier League, as they have not been able to score points and have been on a losing streak, one against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, another one against Liverpool, another one against Fulham at home, and the most recent one against Brighton, putting the Foxes' squad on red alert as they could return to the fight for the relegation places. Leicester City is currently in 15th place in the table with 19 games played, with 5 wins, 2 draws and 12 defeats, giving a total of 17 points. In the statistics they have 26 goals for and 33 against, leaving them with a difference of -7.
The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has already reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all teams, to have a good performance to close the season with everything and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Leicester City and Brighton will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as one of them is fighting to stay in the mid-table area, facing the fight for not being relegated with aspirations to climb a few more places in the overall ranking, while Brighton is fighting to get into the Big Six of the Premier League and secure a place that will allow them to compete in a European competition next season to seal their best participation in a Premier League season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who compete in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
Kick-off time

The Leicester City vs Brighton match will be played at King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Leicester City vs Brighton!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
