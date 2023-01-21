Coventry City vs Norwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Photo: Norwich 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Norwich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Coventry City vs Norwich match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Coventry City vs Norwich of 21th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: Star +

Chile 8:30 am: Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 7:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 7:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+

1:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Wagner!

"Ben has trained this week, most of the training, not every session. He's in a good place, I have no worries after Coventry, but he won't be in the team on Saturday. I saw a good game, but it was only one game. I felt a relief after four or five weeks without winning. The boys needed it. The display against Blackburn was good, but without result.

We were the ones who were aggressive, showed the intensity and energy that are crucial in our game. That's what I expect. They (Coventry) are a soccer team. They like to have the ball. We respect them, but we want to win. We are focused on us, doing our job right. We are aware of what we are going to face and we will let the players know. The most important thing is that we play with our qualities, show energy and intensity, and I'm pretty confident that we can succeed."

1:45 AMan hour ago

Norwich's situation

Ben Gibson will not be at David Wagner's disposal. Jonathan Tomkinson and Tony Springett, meanwhile, are leaving the club on loan until the end of the season.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Mark!

"We are trying to be busy (in the transfer window), we are looking for options. Sometimes you get frustrated with things and this window, January, is usually very difficult and it gets manic at the end and we don't want that. We need to work out thoughtful options methodically. If we can add, we will. We have already brought in two, they are two players who are going to be whatever they want. They are good signings and we are looking to do other things. The window is hard because people think you are desperate for things, but we are not. We need to do the right thing and nothing silly. If the right thing comes along, the right player at the right time for the right money, that's fine. We just need to make sure we have enough to put us in the positions we want. We are almost a top team, we just need the infrastructure. That's where the work is.

Norwich is another team that likes to have possession. They are a good team with a lot of experience in the Premier League. They are a respected and well-run club, full of top international players. They have Pukki, Sargent and Dowell, who score goals. They hold you back and try to stay in the middle of the field and after getting a reaction in David Wagner's first game, they will be confident. He himself has been promoted in the past and has a way of working that he will follow. For us, it's about what we can do to affect the game. We need to play at a high level and then take our chances."

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Coventry's situation

Mark Robins will still be without the trio of Tyler Walker, Josh Eccles and Matty Godden . All are in transition. Kyle McFadzean is in the final stages of recovery, unlike Callum O'Hare and Fabio Tavares. Both needed surgery. Kyle McFadzean is doubtful.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Canaries

Norwich is in seventh place with 39 points, two points behind the sixth, a place in the playoffs of the competition. The Canaries come from a win, but have in their baggage three defeats and a draw.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Sky Blues

Coming in a sequence of two defeats, two draws, and one win, Coventry City is 15th with 35 points.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Coventry City vs Norwich City live this Saturday (21), at the Ricoh Arena at 7:30 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 28th round of the competition
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship match: Coventry City vs Norwich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo