Coventry City vs Norwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Norwich match live?
What time is Coventry City vs Norwich match for Championship?
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: Star +
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 7:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Wagner!
We were the ones who were aggressive, showed the intensity and energy that are crucial in our game. That's what I expect. They (Coventry) are a soccer team. They like to have the ball. We respect them, but we want to win. We are focused on us, doing our job right. We are aware of what we are going to face and we will let the players know. The most important thing is that we play with our qualities, show energy and intensity, and I'm pretty confident that we can succeed."
Norwich's situation
Speak up, Mark!
Norwich is another team that likes to have possession. They are a good team with a lot of experience in the Premier League. They are a respected and well-run club, full of top international players. They have Pukki, Sargent and Dowell, who score goals. They hold you back and try to stay in the middle of the field and after getting a reaction in David Wagner's first game, they will be confident. He himself has been promoted in the past and has a way of working that he will follow. For us, it's about what we can do to affect the game. We need to play at a high level and then take our chances."
Coventry's situation
Canaries
Sky Blues
Coming in a sequence of two defeats, two draws, and one win, Coventry City is 15th with 35 points.
