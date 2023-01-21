Salernitana vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Salernitana vs Napoli live, as well as the latest information from the stadium. 


This match will be one of the most important for both teams, one to keep the lead for another day, the other to stay away from the relegation battle. A great Mexican duel between Guillermo Ochoa and Hirving Lozano.


How to watch Salernitana vs Napoli Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023.

USA Time: 12:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Salernitana vs Napoli: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Napoli: of Saturday, January 21, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, January 21, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Saturday, January 21, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Saturday, January 21, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday, January 21, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Saturday, January 21, 2023

12:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Saturday, January 21, 2023

12:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Saturday, January 21, 2023

18:00 hours

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Saturday, January 21, 2023

12:00 hours

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Saturday, January 21, 2023

12:00 hours

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Saturday, January 21, 2023

11:00 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

 Saturday, January 21, 2023

13:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Saturday, January 21, 2023

12:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Saturday, January 21, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Saturday, January 21, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Star.

 

Historical duels between Salernitana vs Napoli

In the last duels between Salernitana vs Napoli, the army team has not won. 
Napoli 4-1 Salernitana | January 23, 2022
Napoli 1-0 Salernitana | October 31, 2021
Napoli 3-0 Salernitana | August 16, 2009
Napoli 3-1 Salernitana | November 12, 2008

This match for both will depend on who wins the 3 points that will help them to stay on top of the table in case of Napoli and with Salernitana to move away from the relegation places. 

possible alignments of both teams

Salernitana: Ochoa, Fazio, Lovato, Pirola, Candreva, Caviglia, Bradaric, Coulibaly, Candreva, Vilhena, Piatek and Dia. Napoli: Meret, Juan, Bereszynski, Oestigaard, Olivera, Ndombele, Gaetano, Elmas, Raspadori, Zerbin and Simeone. In the last match Hirving Lozano was not called up, his last match was against Juventus. Guillermo Ochoa has been a starter in the last few games.
Watch out for this Salernitana player

Guillermo Ochoa is the player to follow in the army with 3 games in Serie A, he has conceded 11 goals, he still has not been able to keep a clean sheet. But the Mexican has helped the club a lot, saving it to make the scores bigger.
Watch out for this Napoli player

Hirving Lozano is the star of this Neapolitan team, with 17 games this season in Serie A, the Mexican has scored 3 goals and 3 assists. Chucky has also scored a goal so far in the Champions League. The Mexican has not been taken into account in recent games, being a substitute in the Italian Cup game, his last game was against Juventus, who entered in the second half and has not been a starter recently.
How is Salernitana coming along?

This club arrives in a not so favorable situation, which week after week battles not to be relegated, being in the 16th position with 18 points. With a big defeat against Atalanta by 8 goals to 2. Important duel for the army team, after Davide Nicola was fired, two days later he was re-hired.
How does Napoli arrive?

The current leader of Serie A arrives with 47 points, having a perfect pace, with 15 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss in 18 games. With a great win against Juventus by 5 goals to 1. But in the round of 16 in the Coppa Italia they lost on penalties, drawing with Cremonese and lost on penalties by one goal difference.
The Stadium

The Arechi Stadium, home of Salernitana, is located in Salerno, Italy. With a capacity of 37, 180 thousand spectators. The stadium has been in existence for more than 32 years. This will be the venue for this game.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Serie A Match Salernitana vs Napoli Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
