Salernitana vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match

Follow here Salernitana vs Napoli Live Score
How to watch Salernitana vs Napoli Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Salernitana vs Napoli: match for the in Serie A Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
Historical duels between Salernitana vs Napoli
Napoli 4-1 Salernitana | January 23, 2022
Napoli 1-0 Salernitana | October 31, 2021
Napoli 3-0 Salernitana | August 16, 2009
Napoli 3-1 Salernitana | November 12, 2008
This match for both will depend on who wins the 3 points that will help them to stay on top of the table in case of Napoli and with Salernitana to move away from the relegation places.
This match will be one of the most important for both teams, one to keep the lead for another day, the other to stay away from the relegation battle. A great Mexican duel between Guillermo Ochoa and Hirving Lozano.
Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.