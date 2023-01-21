Espanyol vs Betis LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Betis

5:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Espanyol vs Betis match live?

If you want to watch the game Espanyol vs Betis live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Espanyol vs Betis match for La Liga?

This is the start time of the game Espanyol vs Betis of 21th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

4:50 AMan hour ago

The list, made up of 22 troops, is as follows: Bravo, Rui Silva, Dani Martín, Montoya, Sabaly, Edgar, Víctor Ruiz, Pezzella, Abner, Miranda, Paul, Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho, Guardado, Canales, Luiz Henrique, Joaquín, Aitor Ruibal, Rodri, Borja Iglesias, Willian José and Loren.
4:45 AM2 hours ago

Betis

4:40 AM2 hours ago

Embezzlement (Betis)

On the other hand, Real Betis has a more tired team after their last match, which eliminated the team on penalties. To return to La Liga, coach Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to count on Juanmi, Nabil Fekir and Juan Cruz who are in the medical department. The player Joaquín was also injured and is still a doubt for the game. Luiz Felipe, on the other hand, will not be listed, as he is suspended.
4:35 AM2 hours ago

Embezzlement (Espanyol)

Coach Diego Martinez has a team with few embezzlements. Players Adrià Pedrosa and Keidi Bare are injured and will not be released for the match.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup (Betis)

Rui Silva; Sabaly, Edgar González, Abner Vinícius, Germán Pezzella; Canales, Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez; Rodri Sánchez, Borja Iglesias e Luiz Henrique.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup (Espanyol)

Álvaro Fernández; Leandro Cabrera, César Montes, Gil, Brian Oliván; Fernando Calero, Vinícius Souza, Darder, Puado; Martin Braithwite, Raúl de Tómas. 
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Head to head

According to statistics, Espanyol x Real Betis have faced each other 128 times. Among all these games, Espanyol done better with 46 wins and 182 goals scored. Real Betis won 44 matches and scored a total of 184 goals. With that, there were 38 matches with a draw as a result.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Last games

Both teams did not have good results last weekend. This Wednesday (18) Espanyol was eliminated by 1×0, against Athletic Bilbao during the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Real Betis also did not do well in the Copa del Rey and was disqualified by Osasuna. The match was disputed and the team even opened the scoring, but was eliminated on penalties.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Overview

Espanyol needs to guarantee victory at the weekend, as it remains in 14th place in the table with 17 points. Real Betis is in 6th place with 28 points, the same number of points as Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Espanyol vs Betis live this Saturday (21), at the Cornellà-El Prat Stadium, at 10:15 am, for La Liga.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the La Liga match: Espanyol vs Betis Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
