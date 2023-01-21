Espanyol vs Betis LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Espanyol vs Betis match live?
What time is Espanyol vs Betis match for La Liga?
This is the start time of the game Espanyol vs Betis of 21th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
The list, made up of 22 troops, is as follows: Bravo, Rui Silva, Dani Martín, Montoya, Sabaly, Edgar, Víctor Ruiz, Pezzella, Abner, Miranda, Paul, Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho, Guardado, Canales, Luiz Henrique, Joaquín, Aitor Ruibal, Rodri, Borja Iglesias, Willian José and Loren.
Betis
Embezzlement (Betis)
On the other hand, Real Betis has a more tired team after their last match, which eliminated the team on penalties. To return to La Liga, coach Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to count on Juanmi, Nabil Fekir and Juan Cruz who are in the medical department. The player Joaquín was also injured and is still a doubt for the game. Luiz Felipe, on the other hand, will not be listed, as he is suspended.
Embezzlement (Espanyol)
Coach Diego Martinez has a team with few embezzlements. Players Adrià Pedrosa and Keidi Bare are injured and will not be released for the match.
Probable lineup (Betis)
Rui Silva; Sabaly, Edgar González, Abner Vinícius, Germán Pezzella; Canales, Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez; Rodri Sánchez, Borja Iglesias e Luiz Henrique.
Probable lineup (Espanyol)
Álvaro Fernández; Leandro Cabrera, César Montes, Gil, Brian Oliván; Fernando Calero, Vinícius Souza, Darder, Puado; Martin Braithwite, Raúl de Tómas.
Head to head
According to statistics, Espanyol x Real Betis have faced each other 128 times. Among all these games, Espanyol done better with 46 wins and 182 goals scored. Real Betis won 44 matches and scored a total of 184 goals. With that, there were 38 matches with a draw as a result.
Last games
Both teams did not have good results last weekend. This Wednesday (18) Espanyol was eliminated by 1×0, against Athletic Bilbao during the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Real Betis also did not do well in the Copa del Rey and was disqualified by Osasuna. The match was disputed and the team even opened the scoring, but was eliminated on penalties.
Overview
Espanyol needs to guarantee victory at the weekend, as it remains in 14th place in the table with 17 points. Real Betis is in 6th place with 28 points, the same number of points as Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal.
Eye on the Game
Espanyol vs Betis live this Saturday (21), at the Cornellà-El Prat Stadium, at 10:15 am, for La Liga.
