QPR vs Swansea City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

Loftus Road
The match will take place at Loftus Road, which is in London, England, home of Queens Park Rangers, with a capacity of 18,000 fans for soccer matches.
Probable Swansea
Swansea's probable line-up for the match is: Benda, Latibeaudiere, Cabango, Darling, Manning; Grimes, Allen, Cooper, Fulton, Cullen; Piroe.
Probable QPR
The probable Queens Park Rangers team for the match is: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal; Iroegbunam, Field, Roberts, Chair, Lowe; Dykes.
No absentees
Interestingly, both teams have no absentees for the match. Both QPR and Swansea will be able to go into this game at full strength in search of the three points.
Championship
This match is what we can call a six-point game. QPR is in 12th place with 37 points, tied with Preston and Reading below them, and is two points above Coventry and three points above Hull City. Swansea are in 11th place with 38 points, tied with Sunderland above them, but also below Norwich, Millwall and Luton Town, all with 39 points, and three points behind West Bromwich Albion, who are in sixth place.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea on the other side comes with three different results in the last few games. The draw came first, in the FA Cup, away to Bristol, 1-1 on Sunday (8), with Piroe opening the scoring for Swansea and Semenyo equalizing for Bristol, taking the game to replay. On Saturday (14), away from home, Swansea beat Sunderland 3-1, with goals from Piroe, Cullen, and Cooper, while Neil pulled a goal back. Finally, in the FA Cup replay, the defeat was at home on Tuesday (17), 2-1 to Bristol, with Sykes opening the scoring for Bristol, Cooper equalizing, and, in extra time, Bell scoring Bristol's goal.
Last Matches: QPR
Queens Park Rangers come into this match on the back of one loss and two draws in their last few games. The first draw was on January 2, at home, 1-1 with Sheffield United, with Chair opening the scoring and Egan equalizing in the 51st minute. After this, on Saturday (7), in the FA Cup, the defeat was away from home to Fleetwood, 2-1, with Field opening the scoring for QPR, Nsiala equalizing and Omochere turning it around. Finally, on Saturday (14), the new draw was away to Reading, 2-2, with Hendrick scoring for Reading, while Roberts scored for QPR, looking for the equalizer.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 Championship match: Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.