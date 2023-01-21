Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Key player - Luton
Carlton Morris is Luton's striker, trained in Norwich City's academy, he came to Luton from Barnsley. So far this season, he has 11 goals and 5 assists.
Key player - Wigan
Will Keane is Wigan's star striker, trained in Manchester United's academy, this 30-year-old player is coming from being the team's top scorer in the promotion to the Championship. And so far this season, he has 10 goals and 2 assists in the league.
Head to head: Wigan vs. Luton
This Saturday's match will be the 20th meeting between these two teams, the balance is completely even, with 6 wins each side and 7 draws.
This will be the third meeting between the two in a period of 14 days, the previous ones were in the third round of the FA Cup, where they drew 1-1 at Luton's home, and then in the replay the latter won with a score of 2-1.
Luton aiming for playoff places
On the one hand, Luton are ninth in the standings with 39 points, two points behind sixth place, so they need the points to get closer to the playoff places.
Wigan seeks to get out of the red zone
The local Wigan completes a risky season, they have remained in the bottom zone and occupy the last place in the championship with 29 points. However, they are 4 points away from salvation, so, a win against Luton would be a good boost to get ahead of the salvation issue.
Championship on fire
Burnley and Sheffield have taken flight in the direct promotion places, however, there is a head to head battle for the playoff places and the relegation places to League One.
The Stadium
The DW Stadium is the home of Wigan Athletic and the Wigan Warriors of Rugby 13. The stadium was inaugurated in August 1999 and has a capacity of 25200 spectators.
