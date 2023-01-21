Libya vs Ethiopia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Libya vs Ethiopia, as well as the latest information from the 19 de Mayo de 1956 stadium.
 
How to watch Libya vs Ethiopia?

If you want to watch Libya vs Ethiopia, you can't follow it live on TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is Libya vs Ethiopia?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3 p.m. 
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m. 
Colombia: 14 hours 
Ecuador: 14 hours 
Spain: 20 hours 
United States (New York): 2 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 
India: 1 hour 
Japan: 4 hours 
Mexico: 13 hours 
Nigeria: 20 hours 
Paraguay: 16 hours 
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours 
Watch out for this player in Ethiopia

Canaan Markneh, a 24-year-old midfielder who played 80 minutes in the first match against Mozambique, started the second. The current Defence Force player has played 13 games this season, scoring just one goal;
Watch out for this player in Libya

Anis Mohamed Salou, a 30-year-old striker who plays for Al Ahly Tripoli, has one goal in this tournament and he scored it in the last match. The striker was a starter in the first game of the match and a substitute in the second, although he came on to score, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat;
How does Ethiopia arrive?

Ethiopia arrived here after qualifying against Rwanda and South Sudan. In September they played two friendly matches against South Sudan, both of which they drew. In their first match of the African Nations Championship they drew 0-0 against Mozambique, while in their second match they lost to Algeria by the minimum. Right now they are third in the group with only one point in their locker and they have options to pass to the next round, although they do not depend on themselves, but also on Mozambique not winning the match;
How does Libya arrive?

The Libyan National Team arrives after four consecutive defeats and has not won an official match since June 1, 2022, when it defeated Botswana. In 2023, they played two friendlies where they lost against Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo. They started the African Nations Championship where they lost by the minimum against Algeria and in the second match they lost 3-2 against Mozambique. Right now they are at the bottom of the group with zero points and have no options to advance to the next round.
Background

A total of five times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Libyan team while twice the Ethiopian team has won. The last time these two teams met was precisely in the group stage of the African Nations Championship in 2014 in a match that was won by the Libyan team by 2-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the 19 May 1956 stadium located in Algiers, which was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity of 52,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Libya and Ethiopia will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 3 of the African Nations Championship, both teams are in group A along with Algeria and Mozambique.
 
Libya vs Ethiopia in African Nations Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo
 
