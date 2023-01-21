Vitória vs Porto LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Porto

8:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Vitória vs Porto match live?

If you want to watch the game Vitória x Porto live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Vitória vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Vitória vs Porto of 21th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

7:50 AMan hour ago

Galeno

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Interview

Sergio Conceicao:

'A historically difficult exit'

“Competitive spirit”

“We really want to win because we are behind two teams and we want to finish the championship in first place”.

“I expect a difficult game, because in the away games we have had more difficulties than in the home games. Added to that is Vitória SC which, despite not being in a good phase of results, is well trained and has interesting game principles. It is a historically difficult exit.”

“If Anderson doesn't play, someone else will definitely play, as there are several quality options in Vitória SC's attack. We have to look at the dynamics of the team and understand what we have to do to win the game”.

“We are used to pressure games and the difficulties we have to overcome. We defend the colors of a club where pressure is always present. If it doesn't exist, I'll create it. We cannot look at tomorrow's game without thinking about winning it. We really want to win because we are behind two teams and we want to finish the championship in first place. Even today in training I spoke about the points we've already lost and in the next four games, three are away. If we want a competitive spirit here, we have to face away games like we do at home. Away there has been some ineffectiveness at the offensive level, but at home we have been more effective. Apart from the game against Santa Clara, in the Azores, we always had a competitive spirit. It’s a conversation we’ve been having internally.”

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable starting line-up (Porto)

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, Iván Marcano and Wendell; Mateus Uribe, Marko Grujić; Otávio, Mehdi Taremi, Wenderson Galeno and Toni Martínez.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable starting line-up (Vitória)

Bruno Varela; Jorge Fernandes, Ibrahima Bamba and Mikel Villanueva; Daniel Silva and Nicolas Janvier; Helder Sá, Miguel Maga, André Silva, Anderson Silva and Jota Silva.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Overview

Porto has been undefeated for 14 games and the last defeat was against Benfica, their biggest rival, in October 2022. In third place, the team has 36 points and is five less than Benfica itself. On the other hand, Vitória appears in sixth place, with 24 points and dreams of European competitions. However, they need to win the three points again, there are already three rounds without a win, in addition to four in the League Cup and Taça de Portugal.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Head to Head

The teams have faced each other 175 times. Thus, Porto has a historic advantage with 114 victories, against 24 for Vitória de Guimarães. The other 37 matches ended in draws. The last confrontation between the teams ended in 1 x 0 for the Dragons, in the 29th round of the 2021/22 Portuguese Championship.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Last games

Porto has won four of its last five matches, three of them by rout. The team scored 4x1 against Famalicão, and 4x0 and 5x1 at Arouca. The other victory was a 2 x 0 over Gil Vicente. In addition, in the meantime there was a 0-0 draw with Casa Pia.

 Vitória de Guimarães did not win in their last five matches. The white and black team settled for two draws as the best results, against Boavista and Rio Ave. In addition, he lost to Vizela, Braga and Gil Vicente.

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Vitória x Porto live this Saturday (21), at Afonso Henriques, at 3:30 pm, for the Primeira Liga.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Vitória vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
