Vitória vs Porto LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

How and where to watch the Vitória vs Porto match live?
What time is Vitória vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
'A historically difficult exit'
“Competitive spirit”
“We really want to win because we are behind two teams and we want to finish the championship in first place”.
“I expect a difficult game, because in the away games we have had more difficulties than in the home games. Added to that is Vitória SC which, despite not being in a good phase of results, is well trained and has interesting game principles. It is a historically difficult exit.”
“If Anderson doesn't play, someone else will definitely play, as there are several quality options in Vitória SC's attack. We have to look at the dynamics of the team and understand what we have to do to win the game”.
“We are used to pressure games and the difficulties we have to overcome. We defend the colors of a club where pressure is always present. If it doesn't exist, I'll create it. We cannot look at tomorrow's game without thinking about winning it. We really want to win because we are behind two teams and we want to finish the championship in first place. Even today in training I spoke about the points we've already lost and in the next four games, three are away. If we want a competitive spirit here, we have to face away games like we do at home. Away there has been some ineffectiveness at the offensive level, but at home we have been more effective. Apart from the game against Santa Clara, in the Azores, we always had a competitive spirit. It’s a conversation we’ve been having internally.”
Vitória de Guimarães did not win in their last five matches. The white and black team settled for two draws as the best results, against Boavista and Rio Ave. In addition, he lost to Vizela, Braga and Gil Vicente.
