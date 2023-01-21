Paços de Ferreira vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Bwin

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Paços de Ferreira vs Braga match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
How does the Portuguese Championship 2022/2023 work?
RETROSPECT:
The most recent match between Braga and Paços de Ferreira took place in December 2022 and was won by the Arsenal players by 2-0.
BRAGA:
Braga has a striker who is the team's main name in the championship. Ricardo Horta has scored eight goals, four of them in the last three games. When facing a fragile defense like Paços de Ferreira's, Horta becomes the best guess for a player to score at any time.
PAÇOS DE FERREIRA:
However, Paços Ferreira has a notoriously fragile defense, being the second most leaky of the championship so far. They have conceded 30 goals in 17 matches, an average of more than one goal conceded per game.
TIME AND PLACE!
Current second-placed Braga have 37 points from 16 matches, four points less than Benfica. So, even if they beat Paços de Ferreira on Saturday (20), they will not be able to take the lead. Paços de Ferreira, in turn, is only the 18th placed, with 6 points from 16 rounds. It is, by far, the worst team in the championship so far, no wonder it is the bottom of the Premier League Bwin.
Braga is the overwhelming favorite, despite being away from home. Braga is fighting for the title and Paços de Ferreira to not fall. So, seeing the difference in moments of the teams, there is no doubt that Braga is the favorite to win. The ball starts rolling for Paços de Ferreira x Braga at 11 am ET, at the Municipal Stadium of the Mobile Capital.
17th round of the Premier League Bwin
Date: Jan. 21, 2022
Time: 11 AM ET
Venue: Estádio Municipal da Capital do Móvel
Broadcast: Star+.