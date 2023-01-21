Paços de Ferreira vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Bwin
Where and how to watch the Paços de Ferreira-Braga match on TV and in real time?

Paços de Ferreira vs Braga
17th round of the Premier League Bwin

Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Time: 11 AM ET

Venue: Estádio Municipal da Capital do Móvel
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Paços de Ferreira vs Braga match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Paços de Ferreira and Braga will start at 11 am (ET), being played at the Estádio Municipal da Capital do Móvel, valid for the 17th round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
How does the Portuguese Championship 2022/2023 work?

The Liga Portugal has 18 participants. They face each other in 34 rounds (round robin matches). At the end, whoever accumulates the most points wins the title. The top five finishers are guaranteed the right to participate in continental competitions. The champion and the runner-up win a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage. The third-placed team can get there, but first they must make it through the qualifying rounds. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a spot in the Europa League. It is only granted to the champion of the Portuguese Cup.  The relegation zone is composed of the three last placed teams. The two worst finishers are sent directly to the Second Division. Whoever is in the second-to-last position still has a chance to escape the drop. However, they must play a playoff against the third-placed team from Liga Portugal 2.
RETROSPECT:

According to data from the OGol website, the teams have so far accumulated 55 matches between them, and the numbers show in favor of the visiting team. That's because there are 27 wins for Braga against 16 for Paços de Ferreira, with another 12 draws. As a result, the Warriors of the Minho also have more goals scored, with 87 scored and 58 conceded.

The most recent match between Braga and Paços de Ferreira took place in December 2022 and was won by the Arsenal players by 2-0.

BRAGA:

Braga is second with 37 points, four behind leader Benfica. In addition, they are on a four-game winning streak, beating Boavista 1-0 in the last round, rivals Vitoria de Guimaraes 3-2 in the Portuguese Cup and Santa Clara 4-0.

Braga has a striker who is the team's main name in the championship. Ricardo Horta has scored eight goals, four of them in the last three games. When facing a fragile defense like Paços de Ferreira's, Horta becomes the best guess for a player to score at any time.

PAÇOS DE FERREIRA:

As well as being the bottom of the competition with only six points, Paços de Ferreira is fighting to escape an imminent relegation. In this sense, comes a very important victory over Rio Ave away from home by 1 x 0, after drawing with Chaves by 1-1. Before that, it lost to Sporting by 3-0.

However, Paços Ferreira has a notoriously fragile defense, being the second most leaky of the championship so far. They have conceded 30 goals in 17 matches, an average of more than one goal conceded per game. 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Paços de Ferreira and Braga is valid for the 17th round of the Portuguese Championship.

Current second-placed Braga have 37 points from 16 matches, four points less than Benfica. So, even if they beat Paços de Ferreira on Saturday (20), they will not be able to take the lead. Paços de Ferreira, in turn, is only the 18th placed, with 6 points from 16 rounds. It is, by far, the worst team in the championship so far, no wonder it is the bottom of the Premier League Bwin.

Braga is the overwhelming favorite, despite being away from home. Braga is fighting for the title and Paços de Ferreira to not fall. So, seeing the difference in moments of the teams, there is no doubt that Braga is the favorite to win. The ball starts rolling for Paços de Ferreira x Braga at 11 am ET, at the Municipal Stadium of the Mobile Capital.

Welcome and welcome to the Paços de Ferreira x Braga live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match between two clubs in Portugal: on one side the modest Paços de Fereira, which is the bottom of the Portuguese Championship. On the other side, the strong Braga, with striker Vitinha. The team is the current runner-up, chasing Benfica for the first position. Both teams face each other for the 17th round of the Portuguese Championship, the Primeira Liga Bwin. The match takes place at the Municipal Stadium of Capital do Móvel, home of Paços de Ferreira, at 11 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
