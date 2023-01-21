Stoke City vs Reading FC: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Stoke vs Reading Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Stoke vs Reading match, as well as the latest information from the Britannia Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Stoke vs Reading Online?
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Stoke vs Reading?
This is the kickoff time for the Stoke vs Reading match on January 21, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
England: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Last meetings
Between November 2020 and September 2022, they have met on five occasions and the scales are perfectly balanced, with Stoke winning twice, Reading twice and the remaining one ending in a draw.
Key player - Reading
In bad times you know strength, and that's the philosophy that Reading are sticking to, as their players are well aware that their hard work and togetherness is what will get them out of their slump, and that is clear to Thomas Ince, who has six goals and three assists to his name.
Key player - Stoke
Despite the current league performance, Stoke has maintained a togetherness in its squad and this togetherness has produced great players such as Tyrese Campbell, who has four goals and one assist this season.
Reading FC
Reading's outlook is not too far from that of their rivals. Only six boxes and seven points separate them, as Reading are in 14th place with 37 points. Their last five results have been two wins, two draws and one defeat.
Stoke City
Stoke are not having a great moment and sadly it could become a worse one. They are at the bottom of the table in 20th place with 30 points, the same as Bristol. Their last results have been three defeats, one win and one draw.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Bet365 Stadium, better known as the Britannia Stadium located in the city of Stoke-on-Trent in England. It was inaugurated in 1997 and became the official home of Stoke City after leaving behind the Victoria Ground. It was always called Britannia Stadium and is currently still known that way, however, in 2016, online bookmaker Bet365 acquired the rights to the name. It falls short of being a UEFA four-star stadium as it does not have a capacity greater than or equal to 30,000 spectators. The first goal scored in this stadium was by Graham Cavanagh, Stoke player, who scored in the game against Rochdale in the League Cup. This game was also the first game played at the stadium. It has a capacity of 22,700 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship: Stoke City vs Reading FC live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.