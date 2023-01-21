West Ham vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here West Ham vs Everton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Everton match for the Premier League.
What time is the West Ham vs Everton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Everton of January 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Everton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
West Ham last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against West Ham. The player Anthony Gordon (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 16 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Crystal Palace. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him score on Saturday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 17 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the 19th position of the general table after 3 games won, 6 tied and 10 lost, together with 15 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a loss against Southampton, they lost 2-1 at Goodison Park and in that way they got their tenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's attacking attack and any of them are likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Everton. The player Saïd Benrahma (#22) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 17 games played and he scored one goal last game against Arsenal. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Arsenal multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Declan Rice (#41), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has had three assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 23 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Lucas Paquetá (#11) the 25-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest assister on the team with 2 assists in 12 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table after 4 games won, 3 tied and 12 lost together with 15 points. His goal this year is to escape relegation and stay in England's top division. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on January 14, it resulted in a 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium and thus they recorded their twelfth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The London Stadium is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 66,000 spectators and is the home of West Ham United of the Premier League. It was opened on May 5, 2012 and cost £537 million.