Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

What time is the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United of January 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Newcastle United last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Crystal Palace last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Jeff Schlupp, Conor Gallagher, Odsonne Édouard, Wilfried Zaha, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Newcastle United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Crystal Palace. The player Miguel Almirón (#24) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 9 goals in 19 games played and he scored one goal last game against Leicester City. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is Kieran Trippier (#2), he plays in the defensive position, during the tournament he has managed 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Callum Wilson (#9) the 30-year-old player who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 6 goals in 16 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
The Newcastle soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 10 games won, 8 tied and 1 lost, getting 38 points. Newcastle United seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last match was on January 15, ending in a 1-0 win against Fulham at St. James' Park. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Crystal Palace Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Newcastle United. The player Wilfried Zaha (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 6 goals in 18 games played, he has also gotten 2 assists. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Newcastle United multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Michael Olise (#7), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 goals and 4 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 20 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Odsonne Édouard (#22) the 24-year-old who plays as a striker. With the departure of Conor Gallagher from the team, Odsonne took a larger role in the team. In the tournament he is the second highest scorer with 3 goals in 17 games played.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
Crystal Palace had a regular start to the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the middle of the table, after 6 wins, 5 draws and 8 losses, they collected 23 points that placed them in twelfth place in the general table. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on January 18 and resulted in a draw against Manchester United, the score was 1-1 at Selhurst Park and that way they got their fifth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Selhurst Park is located in the City of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and is the home of Crystal Palace. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 and cost 30 million pounds sterling.