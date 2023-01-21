PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Eredivisie match.
What time is the PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse match for Eredivisie Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse of January 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Vitesse last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kjell Scherpen, Melle Meulensteen, Ryan Flamingo, Mitchell Dijks, Simon Van Duivenbooden, Carlens Arcus, Matus Bero, Kacper Kozlowski, Sondre Tronstad, Bartosz Bialek, Maximilian Wittek and Million Manhoef.
Kjell Scherpen, Melle Meulensteen, Ryan Flamingo, Mitchell Dijks, Simon Van Duivenbooden, Carlens Arcus, Matus Bero, Kacper Kozlowski, Sondre Tronstad, Bartosz Bialek, Maximilian Wittek and Million Manhoef.
PSV Eindhoven last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Walter Benítez, Armando Obispo, André Ramalho, Philipp Max, Philip Mwene, Joey Veerman, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Sangaré, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.
Walter Benítez, Armando Obispo, André Ramalho, Philipp Max, Philip Mwene, Joey Veerman, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Sangaré, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.
Vitesse Players to Watch
There are three Vitesse players that we should keep an eye on and that play a very important role in the team. The first is midfielder Matus Bero (#21), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals in 16 games played and he scored in the last game against Go Ahead Eagles. Another player is Maximilian Wittek (#32), he plays defense and at 27 years old is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 15 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on defender Million Manhoef (#42), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in just 15 games played. He has been a great substitute who gives the team a change every time he steps on the field.
Vitesse in the tournament
Vitesse had a bad start to the season in the Eredivisie, he is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 16 of the tournament they have a total of 15 points with 3 games won, 6 tied and 7 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal thirteenth place from Fortuna Sittard they must win the game. Saturday's game will be very difficult as PSV Eindhoven is one of the best teams in the Eredivisie and they have only lost four times in the entire tournament. Their last game was on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in a 0-0 draw against NEC Nijmegen at the Gelredome for their sixth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they are playing as a visitor, however they could surprise and win.
PSV Eindhoven Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to PSV Eindhoven's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Sparta Rotterdam. Midfielder Xavi Simons (#7) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 9 goals in 16 games and also the best assister with 4 assists. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Guus Til (#20), he plays in the midfielder position and is the second highest scorer of the team with 5 goals in 14 games played. He got his fifth last game against FC Emmen and could get his sixth on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Joey Veerman (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest assister on the team with 3 assists.
PSV Eindhoven in the tournament
The Eindhoven soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Eredivisie (first soccer division of the Netherlands) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 10 games won, 2 tied and 4 lost, getting 32 points . PSV Eindhoven seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on January 15, it ended in a 2-2 draw against Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion and thus they got their second draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Philips Stadion is located in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It will host this match and has a capacity of 35,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 12, 1910 and is currently the home of PSV Eindhoven that plays in the Eredivisie.