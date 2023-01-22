Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Getafe live stream.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live online
Barcelona vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Barcelona vs Getafe, matchday 18 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 1:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.
Getafe Statements
"What it's about is the points to continue another season and raise goals, get performance from the squad, that the players are important.... We have lost and we are not going to punish ourselves any more. The League continues. Today we made two very serious mistakes that penalized us. The match was going to be decided in details and the details went to Espanyol".
Barcelona's statements
"It's not a secondary team. They are important and will be from now until the end of the season. Iñaki, Héctor, Éric, Marcos, Jordi? In general, I'm happy".
"Ferran lacks the goal, but he works for the team. I am not unhappy. I'm happy.
"We had agreed that he would play half an hour as he will be a starter on Sunday. He's at a very good level, he's back to being the Ansu we want. He will be transcendent".
"It would not be a tragedy if no one came, but if we can reinforce, so much the better. He has asked to leave. I don't know if it's official that Memphis will go to Atlético."
"We would like to play at home. There are very strong rivals, very strong. Let's see the draw. This time, we were lucky enough to have a lower-ranked opponent. We have to wait.
"It's important that Lewandoski is not out for two weeks. He is a tremendous professional. He will gain rhythm and minutes.
"A week ago we weren't as sharp. The Super Cup should give us a leap in quality. We've done very well. The team is growing. We are in a good moment of form.
"I was surprised that we only got eight points. The proposal is very good. They have not stopped proposing, pressing us high... I wish them the best. Maybe I was wrong in saying that we were lucky. It was an experience to go by helicopter.
