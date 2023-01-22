Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM8 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Getafe live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Getafe live, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
7:55 AM13 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Barcelona vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM18 minutes ago

What time is the match of Barcelona vs Getafe, matchday 18 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Getafe match on January 22, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 1:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.

7:45 AM23 minutes ago

Getafe Statements

Quique Sánchez spoke after the defeat against Espanyol: "I'm not going to go into that. I have a lot of respect for the Getafe fans. They express their emotions. They are here to express themselves. If we are not able to fill their eye, we are not able to get there, it's good that we know that. We demand ourselves and they demand us. But it's not the main issue."

"What it's about is the points to continue another season and raise goals, get performance from the squad, that the players are important.... We have lost and we are not going to punish ourselves any more. The League continues. Today we made two very serious mistakes that penalized us. The match was going to be decided in details and the details went to Espanyol".

7:40 AM28 minutes ago

Barcelona's statements

Xavi spoke before this duel against Getafe: "I would highlight the team's attitude. We had the experience of Intercity, who can pass you if you lower the tension. It was difficult for us to attack in the first half, but in the second half we were very good. The team showed that they are hungry. They are extra motivated, but we were serious and solvent. We have a great squad.

"It's not a secondary team. They are important and will be from now until the end of the season. Iñaki, Héctor, Éric, Marcos, Jordi? In general, I'm happy".

"Ferran lacks the goal, but he works for the team. I am not unhappy. I'm happy.

"We had agreed that he would play half an hour as he will be a starter on Sunday. He's at a very good level, he's back to being the Ansu we want. He will be transcendent".

"It would not be a tragedy if no one came, but if we can reinforce, so much the better. He has asked to leave. I don't know if it's official that Memphis will go to Atlético."

"We would like to play at home. There are very strong rivals, very strong. Let's see the draw. This time, we were lucky enough to have a lower-ranked opponent. We have to wait.

"It's important that Lewandoski is not out for two weeks. He is a tremendous professional. He will gain rhythm and minutes.

"A week ago we weren't as sharp. The Super Cup should give us a leap in quality. We've done very well. The team is growing. We are in a good moment of form.

"I was surprised that we only got eight points. The proposal is very good. They have not stopped proposing, pressing us high... I wish them the best. Maybe I was wrong in saying that we were lucky. It was an experience to go by helicopter.

7:35 AM33 minutes ago

How is Getafe coming along?

After being eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Getafe has not managed to win, losing to Sevilla and the last game against Espanyol, both by two goals to one.

7:30 AM38 minutes ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives to this match after beating AD Ceuta with a five-nil victory, leaving them out of the Copa del Rey, and previously beating Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España.

7:25 AM43 minutes ago

The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.

The match Barcelona vs Getafe will be played at Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
7:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Barcelona vs Getafe live stream, corresponding to Matchday 18 of LaLiga. The match will take place at Camp Nou Stadium, at 12:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo