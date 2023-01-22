Chivas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Toluca lineup
1. Tiago Volpi.
17. B. García.
26. A. Mosquera.
4. V. Huerta.
11. M. Araújo.
14. M. Ruiz.
23. C. Baeza (C).
5. E. Orrantía.
10. L. Fernández.
16. J. Meneses.
32. C. González.
Toluca's key player
Carlos González will have to maintain his high level, as one of the few things that the Scarlet team lacked was decisiveness in the final instances in order to win the title in the previous tournament.
Chivas' key player
The former Tuzos player, in addition to being talented with the ball at his feet, has the leadership that Paunovic's team requires, so he should start to stand out even more from this matchday.
Toluca wants its first win
In that match, the score ended 2-2 with goals from Carlos González and Carlos Orrantia for Toluca.
Guadalajara undefeated
However, this will also be the Rebaño's first game at home and in front of their fans, so they are expected to go for the three points against a Diablos team that is showing an irregular rhythm.
The match will be played at the Akron
This sports venue is owned by Club Deportivo Guadalajara and its construction was completed on July 29, 2010, in order to inaugurate it with an international friendly match between the Guadalajara soccer team and the English soccer team Manchester United.
The Mexican company Akron became a commercial partner in 2018 and the stadium will bear the name "Estadio Akron" for 10 years.
Due to its capacity, it is the sixth largest stadium in Mexico; after the Azteca, Olímpico Universitario, Jalisco, BBVA and Cuauhtémoc de Puebla stadiums.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Chivas vs Toluca Live Updates!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Today we will have a match that without a doubt could be the most interesting of the day, in which the Guadalajara Chivas host the Toluca Devils.
On the one hand, the team from Guadalajara has not lost in the two previous matchdays, while the team from the State of Mexico has not been able to get three points, so today they will do everything possible to get points in the capital of Jalisco.