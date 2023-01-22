Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Manchester United match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Arsenal vs Manchester United match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Manchester United of January 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on NBC and Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Arsenal vs Manchester United

The history between these two teams is very even, with two wins apiece and one draw in the last five meetings.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal, season 2022

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United, season 2022

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal, season 2021

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United, season 2021

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal, season 2020

Key Player Manchester United

While an important player like CR7 left, a Portuguese player who has made a difference in recent games has remained and that has been the case with Bruno Fernandes, who scored a goal in the Manchester Derby and who will be hoping to stay on track for this game.
Key player Arsenal

Martin Ødegaard has taken his second wind with the team after being given the vote of confidence and with it his performances on the field have been more than outstanding, remembering that he comes from scoring a goal last weekend.
Foto: Arsenal
Image: Arsenal
Last lineup Manchester United

1 David de Gea, 23 Luke Shaw, 19 Raphaël Varane, 12 Tyrell Malacia, 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 14 Christian Eriksen, 17 Fred, 18 Casemiro, 9 Anthony Martial, 10 Marcus Rashford, 8 Bruno Fernandes.
Last lineup Arsenal

1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 12 William Saliba, 35 Oleksandr Zinchenko, 4 Ben White, 5 Thomas Partey, 34 Granit Xhaka, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 14 Edward Nketiah, 11 Gabriel Martinelli, 7 Bukayo Saka.
Manchester United: to strike another blow of authority

After a complicated start of the campaign where they were even bottom, the reality is that little by little Manchester United seems to be back under Erik ten Hag and without Cristiano Ronaldo for some months, so once after beating Manchester City in the derby, they want to beat the league leader as visitors and show that they have what it takes to fight for the league.
Praise for his team

After the win over Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was pleased with his team's away display and was also happy that the fans could celebrate the team's good form.

"I loved the way we played and the courage we showed in a stadium like this. By doing our job, we can make a lot of people happy, and I'm sure we made Arsenal fans very happy today," he said.

Arsenal: getting a foothold in the league

Arsenal is no longer a surprise but a reality and at the beginning of this matchday they were already eight points behind the second place overall, so this game will show if they have the capacity to stay at the top and extend their lead, or if they will have difficulties against one of the old rivalries in recent years. Last week they defeated Tottenham 2-0 away.
The Kick-off

The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Arsenal vs Manchester United!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
