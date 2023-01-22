Uganda vs Ivory Coast LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Uganda vs Ivory Coast Live Score in African Nations Championship 2023
What time is Uganda vs Ivory Coast match for African Nations Championship 2023?
This is the start time of the game Uganda vs Ivory Coast of January 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Uganda vs Ivory Coast
In the last six years, these teams have met twice and the score has been completely even, with one win each side and one draw.
Uganda 1-0 Ivory Coast, Friendly Match 2019
Uganda 0-0 Côte d'Ivoire, African Nations Championship 2018
Uganda 0-3 Côte d'Ivoire, Friendly Match 2017
Key Player Ivory Coast
If Ivory Coast want to think about the next round they need goals and for that they will have to supply Sankara Karamoko with balls, who will have to be fine in front of the opponent's goal in search of the win.
Key player Uganda
Goalkeeper James Penz Begisa is expected to have a lot of work to do under the three posts and his saves could be key to keep the game close and think about winning in order to stay alive in this tournament.
Last lineup Ivory Coast
Charles Ayayi, Kouassi Attohoula, Souleymane Coulibaly, Abdoul Siahoune, Moise Gbai, Essis Beaudeleire Aka, Mohamed Zougrana, Aubin Kouamé, Pacôme Zouzoua, Abdramane Konaté, Sankara Karamoko.
Last lineup Uganda
James Penz Begisa, Geofrey Wasswa, Fred Gift, Derrick Ndahiro, Abdul Karim Watambala, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Frank Ssebuufu, Rogers Mato Kassim.
Looking to advance to the next round
Since the results have not been good for either Uganda or Ivory Coast, remembering that they cannot use their international players because it is not a FIFA Date, they will have to go all out in search of victory and wait for the result of the other game between Senegal and Congo to know if they can qualify to the next stage.
The Kick-off
The Uganda vs Ivory Coast match will be played at the Stade de Baraki, in Baraki, Algeria. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the African Nations Championship 2023: Uganda vs Ivory Coast!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.