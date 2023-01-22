Athletic Club vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Athletic Club vs Real Madrid of January 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 2:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

The white team has clearly dominated in the last five matches with a balance of four wins and one loss, although precisely this setback occurred in the most recent match they played.

Athletic Club 1-0 Real Madrid, King's Cup 2022

Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club, Spanish Super Cup 2022

Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid, LaLiga 2021

Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club, LaLiga 2021

Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid, LaLiga 2021

Key Player Real Madrid

After battling injuries at the end of 2022 that robbed him of the chance to be at the World Cup, Karim Benzema seems to be back to 100 percent physically and eager to keep scoring goals to help his team keep winning trophies.
Foto: Sporting News
Image: Sporting News
Key player Athletic Club

The most likely is that the Merengue team will have several scoring opportunities, so goalkeeper Unai Simón will have to be attentive under the three posts, who will have to have an inspired night so they can rescue a positive result at home.
Last lineup Real Madrid

1 Thibaut Courtois, 22 Antonio Rüdiger, 3 Éder Militão, 23 Ferland Mendy, 2 Dani Carvajal, 12 Eduardo Camavinga, 8 Toni Kroos, 10 Luka Modric, 9 Karim Benzema, 20 Vinícius Júnior, 15 Federico Valverde.
Last lineup Athletic Club

1 Unai Simón, 5 Yeray, 3 Dani Vivian, 17 Yuri Berchiche, 18 Óscar de Marcos, 8 Oihan Sancet, 6 Mikel Vesga, 14 Dani García, 12 Gorka Guruzeta, 11 Nico Williams, 9 Iñaki Williams.
Gaining confidence

Carlo Ancelotti accepted that the team has not been able to be at its best in the first few games, but that they will try to get back to it as soon as possible.

"I think we have to learn, it's a difficult moment and that's it, we don't have to do many things. It was known that the team was not at its best and this game showed us some shortcomings. We'll be back, it's a blow but we have to prepare for the next game," he told the media.

Real Madrid: not to drop points

Real Madrid has already dropped some points at the beginning of the year and, given how well Barcelona has been doing this season, they cannot afford to drop points on the way because they could pay dearly at the end of the season. It will also be a litmus test to see what they are made of and to gain confidence for the next key games ahead.
Athletic Club: winning at home

The return after the World Cup break has not been entirely good for Athletic Club de Bilbao, as they have not been able to win and have fallen a little behind, however, they can take advantage of the locality and the bad mood of the rival to get the win and get closer to international places.
The Kick-off

The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match will be played at the San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
