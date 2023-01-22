Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Image: VAVEL

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg online live on Bundesliga Match day 16?

This is the kick-off time for the Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg match on January 22 in several countries:


Argentina: 08:30 hours 

Bolivia: 08:30 am 

Brazil: 07:30 hours 

Chile: 07:30 hours 

Colombia: 08:30 a.m. 

Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. 

USA (ET): 08:30 A.M. USA (ET): 08:30 hours 

Spain: 15:30 hours No Broadcast

Mexico: 08:30 hours on Sky Sports and Blue To Go

Paraguay: 08:30 hours 

Peru: 08:30 hours 

Uruguay: 09:30 hours

Venezuela: 09:30 hours 

Other games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg, the game of Gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen will be played, in what will be the closing game of this round 16 in the Bundesliga.
Last match between them

The last time these two teams met was on February 27 of last year, in this encounter the final score was a tie by the minimum, a match that was very close, full of dangerous plays but in the end neither team managed to take the 3 points.
Referee

The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Frank Willenborg, who will have a complicated task in a stadium where the fans always put pressure on their teams.

Absences

In this return to the Bundesliga, neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this 16th match day, where both teams return with the illusion of doing much better.
Background

The record leans towards Dortmund as they have faced each other on 13 occasions leaving a record of 7 matches won for Dortmund, 4 equal matches and 2 victories only for Augsburg, so tomorrow in addition to being local Borussia Dortmund will be favored to take the 3 points.
How does Augsburg arrive?

Augsburg comes into this match motivated after defeating Wolfsburg 1-0 in a friendly match in preparation for their return to the Bundesliga, they are in 14th position with 15 points and a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats, they will be looking for points on their return to climb a little higher in the overall standings, but they will have a difficult task facing a team like Dortmund that is very strong at home.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?

Borussia Dortmund comes from defeating Dusseldorf 5-1 in a friendly match preparing everything for the return of the Bundesliga, they are currently in 6th place with 25 points and a record of 8 wins, one draw and 6 defeats, if they win they could be in 4th place so it is vital for them to take advantage of their home ground to gain confidence and get the 3 points.
Welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg match day 16 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna, at 08:30.
