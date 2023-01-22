Juventus vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Juventus vs Atalanta Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Atalanta Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Juventus vs Atalanta match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Atalanta of January 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Atalanta last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Juan Musso, José Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Rafael Tolói, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacosta, Rasmus Höjlund, Jeremie Boga and Ademola Lookman.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Weston McKennie, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Matìas Soulè, Arkadiusz Milik and Fabio Miretti.
Atalanta Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atalanta's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Juventus. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 9 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Teun Koopmeiners (#7), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 18 games played. He got his third assist last game and could get his fourth on Saturday. Finally, forward Rasmus Höjlund (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's third highest scorer this season with 4 goals in 14 games played and we could see him get his fifth goal against Juventus.
Atalanta in the tournament
The Bergamo soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 10 games won, 4 tied and 4 lost, getting 34 points. . The game on Saturday will be very difficult as Juventus is a good team, but Atalanta is in a better position in the tournament. Their last game was on Sunday, January 15, 2023, they won 8-2 against Salernitana at the Gewiss Stadium and thus achieved their tenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 10 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 30 is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 16 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Arkadiusz Milik (#14), he is the second highest scorer for the team this season with 5 goals, he is a great substitute who always helps his team win and we could see him score the Saturday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 18 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points after 11 games won, 4 tied and 3 lost. They are located in the tenth position of the general table and if they want to steal ninth place from Fiorentina they must win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. Their last game was on January 13, it ended in a 5-1 loss against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona and thus they got their third loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.