Spezia vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Tune in here Spezia Vs Roma in Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spezia Vs Roma match in the Serie A.
What time is Spezia Vs Roma match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Spezia Vs Roma of January 22nd, in several countries:
México: 11:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 horas
Chile: 12:00 horas
Colombia: 12:00 horas
Perú: 11:00 horas
EE.UU.: 12:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 11:00 horas
Uruguay: 13:00 horas
Paraguay: 12:00 horas
España: 18:00 horas
Where and how Spezia Vs Roma live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Spezia Vs Roma in streaming, it will be shown on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is on the side of the wolf with 3 wins, one of Spezia and a draw.
Spezia 0-1 AS Roma, 27 Feb, 2022, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2-0 Spezia, 13 Dec, 2021, Italian Serie A
Spezia 2-2 AS Roma, 23 May, 2021, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 4-3 Spezia, 23 Jan, 2021, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 0-3 Spezia, 19 Jan, 2021, Coppa Italia
How are Roma doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have only had 4 wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against RKC Waalwijk, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
AS Roma 2-0 Fiorentina, 15 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-0 Genoa, 12 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
AC Milan 2-2 AS Roma, 8 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-0 Bologna, 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 RKC Waalwijk, 22 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How is Spezia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Torino in Serie A, having a streak of 2 win, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Atalanta 5-2 Spezia, 19 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Torino 0-1 Spezia, 15 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Spezia 0-0 Lecce, 8 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Spezia 2-2 Atalanta, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian A Series
Hellas Verona 1-2 Spezia, 13 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A
Watch out for this Roma player
The Argentine striker, Paulo Dybala, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 11 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals and 2 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has in his first season.
Following his teammate Tammy Abraham, the Englishman has been in 14 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, has scored 4 goals and 3 assists, being another reference in the club's forward line.
Watch out for this Spezia player
The Angola striker, M'bala Nzola, 26 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 18 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against teammates of high caliber.