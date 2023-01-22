Queretaro vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs Atlas in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Atlas match in the Liga MX.
What time is Queretaro vs Atlas match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Atlas of January 22nd in several countries:
México: 17:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 horas
Chile: 20:00 horas
Colombia: 17:00 horas
Perú: 17:00 horas
EE.UU.: 18:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 17:00 horas
Uruguay: 18:00 horas
Paraguay: 18:00 horas
España: 01:00 horas
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Atlas live
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports
If you want to watch Queretaro vs Atlas in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Zorros and Gallos have faced each other 35 times, leaving 16 wins for the red and blacks, 6 draws and 12 wins for the roosters, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and that bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to the red-and-black team, while the roosters have one win, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for the Queretaro team, as they have not drawn a single game.
Atlas 3-1 Querétaro, 4 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-3 Atlas, 5 Mar, 2022. Liga MX
Atlas 2-0 Queretaro, 4 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-0 Atlas, 17 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Atlas 1-0 Queretaro, 22 Aug, 2020, Liga MX
How are Queretaro coming?
The locals come from losing to Puebla 2-0 in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, so they can not continue with the confidence in this start and get to have hope.
Puebla 2-0 Queretaro, 13 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
América 0-0 Querétaro, 7 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 4-1 Querétaro, Oct 2, 2022, Liga MX
León 3-1 Querétaro, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
How is Atlas doing?
The visitors won 2-1 against Mazatlan FC in the previous Liga MX match, in their last 5 matches they have a very good streak, with 0 draws, 2 defeats and 3 wins.
Atlas 2-1 Mazatlan FC, 12 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 1-0 Necaxa, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Atlas, 22 Sep, 2022, Friendly
Monterrey 2-0 Atlas 17 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
New York City FC 2-0 Atlas, 14 Sep, 2022, Campeones Cup
Watch out for this Querétaro player
Ángel Sepúlveda, 31-year-old Colombian striker, has been in charge of being his team's goal scorer in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 18 games played he scored 4 goals, so the player needs to open the tournament in a better way, having a great option in this beginning and having great regularity in the club and being at the moment a referent.
Watch out for this Atlas player
Julián Quiñones, 25 year old Colombian center forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the Red and Blacks in the last season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, in his first game played he scored the first goal of the season, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team in the last season.