Pumas vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
8:00 AM8 minutes ago

Tune in here Pumas vs Leon Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Leon match for the Liga MX 2023.
7:55 AM13 minutes ago

What time is Pumas vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Leon of January 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

7:50 AM18 minutes ago

Last games Pumas vs Leon

The series has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins on each side and a draw. The most recent match was won by Pumas on their home turf.

Leon 3-3 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2022

Pumas UNAM 2-1 Leon, Clausura 2022

Leon 1-2 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2021

Leon 2-0 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup 2021

Pumas UNAM 0-1 Leon, Clausura 2021

7:45 AM23 minutes ago

Key Player Leon

Some important players have left the institution in recent years, but the player who should take on that leadership role, especially with goals, is the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena, who already scored in the first game and will be looking to keep his powder keg burning.
7:40 AM28 minutes ago

Key player Pumas

Since his arrival last season, more has been expected from Eduardo Salvio, whose quality is undoubted, but the time has come for him to take the offensive helm so that the team can wake up and qualify for the Liguilla after a bad championship in the Apertura 2022.
Foto: Pumas
Image: Pumas
7:35 AM33 minutes ago

Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 26 Fidel Ambriz, 6 William Tesillo, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez, 196 Hector Uribe, 8 José Rodríguez, 19 Yairo Moreno, 7 Víctor Dávila, 13 Ángel Mena, 18 Lucas Di Yorio.
7:30 AM38 minutes ago

Last lineup Pumas

26 Sebastián Sosa, 23 Nicolás Freire, 3 José Galindo, 16 Adrián Aldrete, 2 Pablo Bennevendo, 21 Gustavo Del Prete, 30 Edgar Alaffita, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 10 Eduardo Salvio, 251 José González.
7:25 AM43 minutes ago

Leon: the post-Luis Montes era

After an emotional farewell to Luis Montes last Monday, Leon struggled but managed to turn the scoreline around and beat Rayos del Necaxa 2-1. It should be remembered that this will be their first game away from home as the first against Mazatlán was suspended due to violence in the Sinaloa stadium.
7:20 AMan hour ago

He likes self-criticism

At the end of the game against Santos Laguna, Rafa Puente said that his team lacked many things, but he was pleased that the players themselves recognized where they had failed and, based on that, they could change it for the next game against Leon.

"It gives me some respite to hear the players very aware of what they failed to do, and there is no better way to correct than if you start by accepting that you were wrong and I see that," he said at the press conference.

7:15 AMan hour ago

Pumas: regain confidence

The results have not been entirely good with Rafa Puente despite the fact that they have only played two games, since in the preseason games they left many doubts and in the beginning of the Liga MX they started with a victory coming from behind by 2-1 against Bravos, but they lost by a landslide last week against Santos Laguna, which again triggered the bad comments towards the coach. Pumas UNAM hope to have Dani Alves available for this game, although he is not expected to start.
7:10 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Pumas vs Leon match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
7:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pumas vs Leon!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
