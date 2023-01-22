Pumas vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pumas vs Leon Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Pumas vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Pumas vs Leon
Leon 3-3 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2022
Pumas UNAM 2-1 Leon, Clausura 2022
Leon 1-2 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2021
Leon 2-0 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup 2021
Pumas UNAM 0-1 Leon, Clausura 2021
Key Player Leon
Key player Pumas
Last lineup Leon
Last lineup Pumas
Leon: the post-Luis Montes era
He likes self-criticism
"It gives me some respite to hear the players very aware of what they failed to do, and there is no better way to correct than if you start by accepting that you were wrong and I see that," he said at the press conference.