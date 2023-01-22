Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Leeds United vs Brentford for the Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Leeds United vs Brentford match on January 22 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Brentford online and live Premier League 2023?
The match will be streamed on Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Match Referees
Referee: Peter Bankes.
Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
VAR assistant: James Mainwaring.
Key player - Brentford
Striker Ivan Toney is the key figure of Thomas Frank's team, the Brentford 17 is signing his best season in Premier League with 13 goals in 17 appearances, surpassing his record of last season with 12 goals.
Toney knows what it is to score against Leeds, in the previous meeting of the first round he scored a hat-trick, being one of the teams he has scored a hat-trick against in the Premier League.
Key Player - Leeds United
Italian youth player Wilfried Gnonto is the key player in this match for Leeds, he arrived this season from FC Zurich, and slowly made his way into the first team at just 18 years of age.
Speed, creativity and goal is what the young Gnonto brings to Marsch's team.
Head to Head: Leeds vs. Brentford
In history this will be the 44th meeting between these two teams, Leeds have 15 wins to Brentford's 13 and there have been 15 draws.
In the Premier League, they have met only 3 times with one win per side and one draw.
Since February 2015, Leeds have not lost at Elland Road to Brentford.
How Brentford are faring
The Bees are on a positive streak after the break for the World Cup, in 5 matches they have achieved 4 wins and a draw, the London team is in the ninth position with 29 points.
Thomas Frank's team is a good away team, with two wins and four draws on the road this season.
How Leeds United arrives
The Whites are once again having an insurmountable struggle with relegation, they are currently in the sixteenth position with 17 points, with the same points as Wolverhampton and Bournemouth, who occupy the 17th and 18th places in the table.
Jesse Marsch's team has not won in the Premier League since November 5, when it defeated Bournemouth in a spectacular comeback.
The Stadium
Elland Road is located in the city of Leeds, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is the home of Leeds United of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on May 5, 1897 and is the fourteenth largest stadium in England.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds United vs Brentford, matchday 21 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 09:00 am.