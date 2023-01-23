Pachuca vs FC Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs FC Juárez online live on Match day 3 of the Clausura 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Pachuca vs Juárez match on January 22 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:10 hours
Bolivia: 19:10 hours
Brazil: 18:10 hours
Chile: 18:10 hours
Colombia: 18:10 hours
Ecuador: 7:10 p.m.
USA (ET): 7:10 P.M. USA (ET): 19:10 hours
Spain: 00:10 hours No Broadcast
Mexico: 19:10 hours on Fox sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 19:10 hours
Peru: 19:10 hours
Uruguay: 20:10 hours
Venezuela: 20:10 hours
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Pachuca and Juárez, Pumas vs León and Querétaro vs Atlas will be played, matches that promise a lot because they are great teams and have good players.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on September 14 of last year and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the Borderers, a match that was full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Ismael Rosario Lopez Peñuelas, who will have an important task in this closing match day 3 of the Clausura 2023.
Absences
FC Juárez will have no injuries or suspensions and will be able to count on a full roster for this match, while Pachuca will no longer have Nicolas Ibañez, a player who is already a forward for Tigres and who will undoubtedly be greatly missed in La Bella Aireosa.
Background
The record is a surprise for Juarez, as these two teams have faced each other 6 times, leaving a record of one win for Pachuca, 3 ties and two victories for Juarez, despite the good momentum, the "tuzos" will be favorites to take the 3 points at home and with their people.
How does FC Juárez arrive?
FC Juarez is coming off a 3-0 victory over Tijuana, a great game in all senses for the border team, they are in 5th place with 3 points and a win-loss record, they will face a very complicated team like Pachuca, which will serve to measure Juarez's level.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Pachuca comes from losing 4-1 against Tigres, in a game where they had a very sensitive loss, that of striker Nico Ibáñez, their top scorer who has been sold to Tigres, the Tuzos will be looking for variants to make up for this absence in the attack, the current champion of Mexican soccer is in 6th position with one game won and one lost, they will be looking to get back to winning ways at home against a team that is usually complicated on the road.
