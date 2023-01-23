Sudan vs Madagascar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sudan vs Madagascar Live Score Here
Speak, Burhan Tia!
“A lot is expected of the team, and they know it. Madagascar has some very good players with good qualities, but we are equally good and we can only do so. we have to concentrate on the game and avoid making mistakes. We did our homework on them and we know exactly how we should approach this match to get the victory”, concluded the coach.
“We had a lot of unnecessary mistakes in the first game. We also created a lot of chances, but we weren't accurate in finishing, but football is good. this and we worked hard to fix this. We spent a lot of time working on those mistakes that led to defeat and we hope that tomorrow the result is in our favor", said Mohamedein.
“ any fear. We don’t want to dwell too much on the past because this is the past. a whole new game. We have respect for them and what they've done, but tomorrow is the day to come. a different game for which we are well prepared”, he concluded.
Probable Sudan!
How does Sudan arrive?
Speak, Rakotondrabe Romuald!
“We saw the team play on Thursday and they are a very strong team. They have players who can turn the game around at any time, especially the number 10 (Yousif), it's a good idea. a very good player that we have to be careful with. We will be prepared and, like them, we are looking for victory, but a draw is enough to classify us”, said Romuald.
“We prepared well for the game and we know what is going on. in Game. The team knows that we need to seek victory, but it certainly won't be possible. It’s easy. We need to trust ourselves and solidarity will be needed. fundamental. Even if they are stronger and more experienced, we know that if we are united and work together, we can reach the result”, said Tantely, confident.
Probable Madagascar!
How do you get to Madagascar?
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.