Inter vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter vs Empoli live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Inter vs Empoli online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Inter vs Empoli can be tuned in from the live streams of ESPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

Empoli Statements

Zanetti spoke before facing Inter: "It will be a difficult match because at the moment Inter is playing at their level, which means a higher level in Italy and in Europe. A complete team, full of champions and with a very good coach. We will have to take care of all the details to try to put Inter in trouble with the little flaws they may have. We will have to give our best, even more than the best, and hope that they are not having a great day. We will try to make a good impression and bring home some points that would really be golden."

"We knew we would have encountered difficulties, for having to confirm ourselves after a brilliant salvation, for team changes. Every season makes its own history and has its difficulties, we have to keep thinking race by race. Let's start with this: we will have a great team to face and then we will have others in this initial block. Today we have to defend what we have conquered, then if we are good, later we will make other speeches."

"We must not lose our mental strength, the union that I see every day in training. We have good qualities that must always be backed by the right mentality: with these two things we can reach our goal, which is difficult but we are making it possible thanks to work."

Inter statements

Simone Inzaghi spoke ahead of this match: "We were good at preparing for a perfect match, we were always lucid and compact. We won a very important cup, and that the second goal of the season, after qualifying to the round of 16 of the Champions League".

"It's a pleasure to see a team play like this. We are enjoying this trophy because to beat Milan like this, in a final, is wonderful. It's nice to have won like this against a valuable opponent. Tonight, we'll celebrate and, starting tomorrow, we'll think about the next matches."

"We had evenings like this last year. Tonight, it was also a derby. I thank the guys, they played a great game, they were focused. I'm proud of the guys and my coaching staff, because we did unbelievable things."

"We played a focused, aggressive match, with running and determination, we pushed and played it in the best way. Now, we have to keep it up."

"We were totally lucid and we played the perfect game. Now we have achieved our second goal of the season, after reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League, and now we just want to celebrate this victory."

How are Empoli coming?

Empoli beat Sampdoria by one goal to zero, making it three out of three in Serie A, and will be going all out to move up from twelfth place and continue climbing the table.

How does Inter arrive?

Inter arrives to this match after winning the Italian Super Cup against Milan, so they are in a good state of mind for this match. Previously in Serie A they had beaten Hellas Verona by the minimum.

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The match Inter vs Empoli will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Inter vs Empoli live stream, corresponding to the 19th matchday of the Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 14:45hrs.
