Inter vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Inter vs Empoli live on TV
Where and how to watch Inter vs Empoli online and live stream
Inter vs Empoli can be tuned in from the live streams of ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Inter vs Empoli, matchday 19 of the Serie A?
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45pm
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:5 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Empoli Statements
"We knew we would have encountered difficulties, for having to confirm ourselves after a brilliant salvation, for team changes. Every season makes its own history and has its difficulties, we have to keep thinking race by race. Let's start with this: we will have a great team to face and then we will have others in this initial block. Today we have to defend what we have conquered, then if we are good, later we will make other speeches."
"We must not lose our mental strength, the union that I see every day in training. We have good qualities that must always be backed by the right mentality: with these two things we can reach our goal, which is difficult but we are making it possible thanks to work."
Inter statements
"It's a pleasure to see a team play like this. We are enjoying this trophy because to beat Milan like this, in a final, is wonderful. It's nice to have won like this against a valuable opponent. Tonight, we'll celebrate and, starting tomorrow, we'll think about the next matches."
"We had evenings like this last year. Tonight, it was also a derby. I thank the guys, they played a great game, they were focused. I'm proud of the guys and my coaching staff, because we did unbelievable things."
"We played a focused, aggressive match, with running and determination, we pushed and played it in the best way. Now, we have to keep it up."
"We were totally lucid and we played the perfect game. Now we have achieved our second goal of the season, after reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League, and now we just want to celebrate this victory."
How are Empoli coming?
How does Inter arrive?