Pays de Cassel vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coupe de France Match

What time is Pays de Cassel vs PSG match for Coupe de France?
Argentina: 4:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 2:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App
Spain: 5:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 PM on Hi! Sports TV
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Key player - PSG
In PSG, the presence of Kylian Mbappé stands out. The 24-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season, scoring 20 goals and five assists in 23 matches played, where he has started 21 of them. He has a total of 1890 minutes.
Key player - Pays de Cassel
In Pays de Cassel, the presence of Alexis Zmijak stands out. The 34-year-old French defender is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, scoring two goals in three matches played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has 279 minutes in total.
PSG
PSG comes into this match with a chance to advance to the next round. Christophe Galtier's men are coming off the back of a friendly win against a combination of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players, where they had to dig deep to get the win.
The Parisian team's season is not going badly at all, especially because they have managed to find a great version of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to exploit this combination.
However, after the two defeats suffered between their last matches in Ligue 1, PSG will have to be very attentive, despite the fact that the opponent they will face is on paper much inferior.
Pays de Cassel
Pays de Cassel is PSG's surprise opponent for this occasion. The team, which is part of the sixth division of French soccer, has just eliminated Chaumont FC, Drancy and Whasquehal Football in the previous rounds. This will undoubtedly be a huge opportunity for a very modest team, which will certainly want to impress against the very powerful Parisian team.
To locate this team a bit, you have to go to Cassel, which is located in Flanders, a region of Northern France, and is a city of 56,000 inhabitants. It should be noted that the club is a merger of four teams. The players are semi-professionals.
"Playing on Monday shakes up the professional schedules a bit. I'm fortunate to have a fairly friendly and flexible clientele. I got organized and simply postponed my projects to later dates. When you have the opportunity to play against PSG, whether it's a Monday, a Tuesday, a Thursday... you take it, you play. It's the game of a lifetime - we don't care, we play! We had to adapt the week, but inevitably then we have to find time slots. We don't have time to rest. Tuesday is attack, straight away," commented Alexis Zmijak, defender and team captain.