Southampton vs Newcastle Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

Tune in here Southampton vs Newcastle Live Score
What time is Southampton vs Newcastle match for FA Cup Match?
|
Where to watch Southampton vs Newcastle around the world?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Local time
|
TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS
|
United States
|
January 24, 2023
|
15:00
ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
January 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
January 24, 2023
|
16:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
January 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
January 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
January 24, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
January 24, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
January 24, 2023
|
21:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
January 24, 2023
|
14:00
|
Star +
|
Peru
|
January 24, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Newcastle player:
Watch out for this Southampton player:
Southampton's last line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc..