Southampton vs Newcastle Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Newcastle Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Newcastle match.
10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Southampton vs Newcastle match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Newcastle of 24th January in several countries:

Where to watch Southampton vs Newcastle around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 24, 2023

15:00

ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 24, 2023

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 24, 2023

16:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 24, 2023

17:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 24, 2023

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 24, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 24, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 24, 2023

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 24, 2023

14:00

Star +

Peru

January 24, 2023

15:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
10:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player:

The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Callum Wilson, the current center forward has been an important piece in this start of the season for Newcastle United and he has proved it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

10:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Southampton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Saints' iconic center forward Che Adams. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Che Adams knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Southampton. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.

10:40 AMan hour ago

Southampton's last line-up:

G. Bazunu; M. Salisu, A. Bella -Kotchap, Lyanco; K. Walker-Peters, M. Elyounussi, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles; S. Edozie, J. Aribo; C. Adams.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Southampton and Newcastle have met on a total of 103 occasions (37 wins for the Saints, 24 draws, 42 wins for the Magpies) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visitors. In terms of goals, Newcastle have the advantage with 157 goals scored, while Southampton have scored only 144 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 15 of the current Premier League season where Newcastle won by a 1-4 scoreline.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

St Mary's Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is located in the town of Southampton in England, has a capacity of 32,698 seated spectators and was inaugurated in 2001 to serve as the home of Southampton Football Club, a team belonging to the first division of England or popularly known as Premier League.

The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc..

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Cannot be eliminated

On the other hand, Southampton wants to give something to talk about in this round of the Carabao Cup as they already managed to survive Manchester City in the previous 90 minutes of this story, now, the mission will be more difficult as they will not only have to beat Newcastle to reach the next round, they must have an iron mental armor to prevent the opponent's offensive superiority to weigh them down, however, if they win they could have not only the pass to the next round, but a great blow that elevates them to fight to stay in the Premier League.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

To reaffirm their great season

For their part, Newcastle United have shown that they want to continue to dazzle in the remainder of the season after having an excellent half of the campaign, where they have managed to stay within the Big Six of the Premier League and with ample possibilities of joining the next UEFA Champions League, Likewise, they are 180 minutes away from fighting for their first trophy of the season in the Carabao Cup and they are still alive in the FA Cup, so the Magpies will want to take advantage of this first knockout match and take the advantage to St James Park where they will try to seal their pass to the final of the championship at Wembley.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

The Carabao Cup returns

After such a long wait, the excitement of the Carabao Cup returns to England to define the teams that will reach the next round of the oldest tournament in the world, with their minds focused on arriving at Wembley Stadium with the intention of being crowned as the new champion of the competition and writing their name in golden letters. It has been a long road for both teams, being challenging and full of challenges that they have had to overcome to stay alive and reach this stage. For this match, destiny allied with soccer to give us 180 minutes of emotions between Southampton and Newcastle, two clubs that have the expectation of being already qualified to the next round, with the desire to win and the will to not give up.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Southampton vs Newcastle match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 FA Cup: Southampton vs Newcastle!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo