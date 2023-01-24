Emmen vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Emmen vs PSV live on Eredivisie match day 18 in the Eredivisie.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Emmen vs PSV live match day 18 of the Eredivisie, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico di Roma. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Emmen vs PSV online live on Match day 18 of the Eredivisie?
This is the kick-off time for the Emmen vs PSV match on January 24 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 am
Bolivia: 11:45 am
Brazil: 10:45 am
Chile: 10:45 am
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
USA (ET): 11:45 A.M. USA (ET): 11:45 am
Spain: 6:45 p.m. No Broadcast
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last match between them
The last time they met was on August 6 last year in another round of the Dutch League and PSV took the victory with a score of 4-1, the goals were a brace by Cody Gakpo at 38' and 54', Bakayoko at 18' and an own goal by Maikle and for Emmen the only goal scorer was striker Romeny, this was the last time these two teams met.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Jeroen Manschot, who will have a tough job with two teams that have two very different scenarios, one fighting to avoid relegation in the case of Emmen and the other for the leadership in the case of PSV.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which promises to be one of the best in the Eredivisie.
Background
The record is leaning towards PSV since in the last 8 matches the record shows 5 wins for PSV, 2 draws and only one victory for Emmen, so tomorrow PSV will be the favorite to take the 3 points and continue advancing in the Eredivisie.
¿Cómo llega PSV?
PSV comes from a 1-0 loss against Vitesse, PSV is in 3rd position with 35 points and a record of 11 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, they will try to continue with their good streak against Emmen and try to reach the second place that AZ has just one point above, we expect a great game full of emotions and goals.
How to get to Emmen?
Emmen comes from a scoreless draw against Cambur in a game that was very weak with very few arrivals and in the end the goal was not present, in the standings is in a very complicated position, this in the 16th position being in danger of relegation, will face one of the most complicated teams as it is the PSV.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Emmen vs PSV, match day 18 of the Eredivisie. The match will take place at De Oude Meerdijk Stadion, at 11:45 am.