Porto vs Académico de Viseu LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Portuguese Cup Match

How and where to watch the Porto x Académico match live?
What time is Porto vs Académico match for Portuguese Cup?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Taremi
Interview
'A historically difficult exit'
“Competitive spirit”
“We really want to win because we are behind two teams and we want to finish the championship in first place”.
“I expect a difficult game, because in the away games we have had more difficulties than in the home games. Added to that is Vitória SC which, despite not being in a good phase of results, is well trained and has interesting game principles. It is a historically difficult exit.”
“If Anderson doesn't play, someone else will definitely play, as there are several quality options in Vitória SC's attack. We have to look at the dynamics of the team and understand what we have to do to win the game”.
“We are used to pressure games and the difficulties we have to overcome. We defend the colors of a club where pressure is always present. If it doesn't exist, I'll create it. We cannot look at tomorrow's game without thinking about winning it. We really want to win because we are behind two teams and we want to finish the championship in first place. Even today in training I spoke about the points we've already lost and in the next four games, three are away. If we want a competitive spirit here, we have to face away games like we do at home. Away there has been some ineffectiveness at the offensive level, but at home we have been more effective. Apart from the game against Santa Clara, in the Azores, we always had a competitive spirit. It’s a conversation we’ve been having internally.”
Provável escalação (Porto)
Académico de Viseu
Started on September 17, the streak has 14 wins and six draws between matches from the Lusitanian Premiership, the Portuguese League Cup and the Portuguese Cup. The team's priority, naturally, is the search for access to the elite through Liga Portugal 2. With 28 points (seven wins, seven draws and five defeats), it occupies fifth place in the leaderboard.
It is two points below Estrela da Amadora, which in third position closes the region that allows access to the elite division. As a visitor, the performance of Académico de Viseu in the Second Division of the Portuguese Championship is slightly lower. It is the sixth place in the ranking of this aspect of the tournament. Of the 24 points he played as column two, he won 13 (three wins, four draws and one defeat). He scored 14 goals and conceded 11.
Porto
The team continues with four open battlefronts. In the Portuguese Cup, by thrashing Arouca, by 4 to 0, he advanced to the quarterfinal stage. His opponent in the fight to continue defending the title won in the previous season will be Académico de Viseu. In the Champions League, he will return to contention on February 22. In the round of 16, the battle against Internazionale, in Milan, will begin.
In the Portuguese Championship, on Saturday, they overcame Vitória de Guimarães, on opposing soil, by 1-0. In this way, they extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches. The series began on 26 October. It has 12 wins and three draws. In Liga Portugal, with 39 points (12 wins, three draws and two defeats), it ranks third in the leaderboard. It is five points below Benfica, leader. As principal, it has the second best performance of the tournament. Of the 24 points he played at Estádio do Dragão, he won 21 (seven wins and one defeat). He scored 28 goals and conceded five.
