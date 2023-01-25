Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to EFL Carabao Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United can be tuned in from STAR+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Marcus Rashford, striker. Manchester United youth player is playing his eighth season with the team and it seems that it will be one of the best in his career, the Englishman had gone through complicated seasons with low performance and injuries, but now he maintains an important scoring streak, the player has become very important and if he continues scoring goals he would equal his best scoring season.
Watch out for this Nottingham player
Brennan Johnson, striker. With 21 years of age he has become one of the most talented players of Nottingham Forest, the talented player every game shows his ability to take players off and generate dangerous actions, in the duel against Blackburn in the EFL Cup he gave a great game and against Wolves in the same competition he had a good performance.
January 21, 2023
Latest Nottingham lineup
Henderson; Aurirer, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Freuler, Kouyaté, Johnson, Dennis; White.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Shaw, Martínez, Varane, Wan-BIssaka, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernándes, Antony, Weghorst.
Background
The last clash between Manchester United and Nottingham ended in a 3-0 defeat in favor of the Red Devils, it should be noted that being in the Championship, the clashes against United were almost impossible except in some cup crossings which did not exist in recent years.
Arbitration quartet
Nottingham gets better and better
Nottingham Forest in its return to the Premier League had left many doubts in the first part of the season, many changes of players and few victories were putting the historic team in trouble, with the resumption after the World Cup in Qatar, Nottingham had only one goal and that was to get out of the relegation zone, so far the team is out of the relegation zone, although there is still a long season, everything seems to indicate that it will not be a team that will be relegated, in the cup they had an important performance leaving teams like Tottenham and Wolves in the way, for the team to achieve a title after promotion would be very important, since it would even be nostalgic, because almost in the same way they achieved the two European cups, their rival is not easy, but being a two game series, the team could have a plan to close with a victory at home, the team comes from a draw against Bournemouth, something to highlight is that they have not been without scoring a goal since the defeat against United in December.
Manchester United to gain confidence
Manchester United in recent years had stopped competing for titles, whether in cups, Champions League or Premier League, from one moment to another stopped being competitive, with the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, little by little the team begins to take a style of play that allows them to be more competitive, a squad that perfectly combines experience and youth has caused the team is again fighting at the top of the Premier League and in the Carabao Cup is one step away from the final, There is no longer a Big Six rival in the tournament so in theory they have an easy path to conquer the first title of the season, the team recently lost an important winning streak, first by drawing against Crystal Palace and giving way to a defeat against Arsenal, this cup game is essential to regain confidence.
EFL Carabao Cup semifinals to be played
The league cup is reaching its final stage and throughout the competition there were many surprises in the results, now only the best four of the tournament remain and both Nottingham and Manchester United will leave everything on the field to take advantage in the series, the duels will be back and forth, so the Red Devils will seek to take advantage at home, certainly a very entertaining match.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to the EFL Carabao Cup 2023. The match will take place at the City Ground at 3:00 pm ET.