Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Tune in here Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund match in the Bundesliga.
What time is Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund of January 25th, in several countries:
México: 11:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 13:30 horas
Chile: 12:30 horas
Colombia: 11:30 horas
Perú: 11:30 horas
EE.UU.: 12:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 11:30 horas
Uruguay: 13:30 horas
Paraguay: 12:30 horas
España: 18:30 horas
Where and how to watch Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 13 wins for Dortmund, 1 draw and 1 win for Mainz.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Dortmund, who have 4 wins, leaving 1 win for Mainz and 0 draws.
Mainz 0-1 Borussia Dortmund, 16 Mar, 2022, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz, 16 Oct, 2021, German Bundesliga
Mainz 1-3 Borussia Dortmund, 16 May, 2021, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Mainz, 16 Jan, 2021 German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz, 17 Jun, 2020, German Bundesliga
How are Mainz coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Mainz, 21 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
Mainz 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, 13 Nov, 2022, German Bundesliga
Schalke 04 1-0 Mainz, 9 Nov, 2022, German Bundesliga
Mainz 0-3 VfL Wolfsburg, 5 Nov, 2022, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 6-2 Mainz, 29 Oct, 2022, German Bundesliga
How are Dortmund coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-2 against Lion City Sailors in international friendlies, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament.
Borussia Dortmund 4-3 F. C. Augsburg, 22 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf, 10 Jan, 2023, Friendlies
Vietnam 0-0 Borussia Dortmund, 30 Nov, 2022, Friendlies
Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-4 Borussia Dortmund, 28 Nov, 2022, friendly match
Lion City Sailors 2-7 Borussia Dortmund, 24 Nov, 2022, Friendly Match
Watch out for this Mainz player
Denmark's striker, 27 year old Marcus Ingvartsen has had a good performance, the striker has played his seventh game as a starter and third as a substitute, managing to score his five goals in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club.
Watch out for this Dortmund player
The forward born in Cameroon but with German nationality, Youssoufa Moukoko, 18 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 9 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals and 4 assists wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his team in this competition, taking advantage that his teammate Sébastien Haller was not present due to symptoms of Testicular Cancer, so he was out for a period of time.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund match of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the MEWA Arena, at 12:30 pm.