Feyenoord vs NEC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

Tune in here Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen of January 25th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how Feyenoord vs NEC live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Feyenoord vs NEC in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 14th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 9 wins for Feyenoord, 2 draws and 2 wins for NEC.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has gone to Feyenoord, who have 4 wins, leaving 1 win for NEC and 0 draws.
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 2 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 1-4 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 23 Jan, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 5-3 NEC Nijmegen, 25 Sep, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 4-0 NEC Nijmegen, 29 Jan, 2017, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 1-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 16 Oct, 2016, Dutch Eredivisie
How are Feyenoord coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against FC Emmen, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 22 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen 0-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 15 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 3-1 PEC Zwolle, 12 Jan, 2023, Dutch Cup
FC Utrecht 1-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 8 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 5-0 FC Emmen, 28 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How are NEC coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-1 against RKC Waalwijk, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
NEC Nijmegen 3-1 FC Emmen 21 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse 0-0 NEC Nijmegen 15 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Almere City 0-4 NEC Nijmegen, 11 Jan, 2023, Dutch Cup
NEC Nijmegen 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 8 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 6-1 RKC Waalwijk, 13 Nov, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Watch out for this NEC player
Belgium's striker, 25 year old Landry Dimata has performed well, the striker has played his eleventh game as a starter and third as a substitute, managing to score his fifth goal in this edition of the tournament and an assist, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club that is in the middle of the table, looking to get closer to the first places for minimum to get a European place.
Watch out for this player of Feyenoord
The Brazilian striker, 23-year-old Danilo has performed well, the attacker has played 13 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals and 2 assists wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates such as Mexican Santiago Gimenez.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen match, corresponding to the Eredivisie. The match will take place at Stadion Feijenoord, at 15:00.