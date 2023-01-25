Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:33 PM29 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
11:28 PM34 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:23 PM39 minutes ago

What time is the match of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match on January 25, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

11:18 PM44 minutes ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the clash against Real Sociedad: "It's key, decisive. We're playing in front of our fans, we need them. Let's see if the field is like the other day, with 80,000 people. It's a great game. I hope to see a great game. They are a great team, both in defense and attack. I foresee a great game, we'll see tomorrow. It will be very interesting.

"We'll decide tomorrow. I don't like to give clues in training. The players don't know yet and they won't know until an hour and a half, two, before the match."

"It doesn't condition us. We will try to do our best. They are happy when there is no controversy and nothing happens. There is no problem and from Lewandowski's side, either. This is what we can control.

"They are different. Zubi is more physical, faster. Zubi is better technically. We're talking about a great team with a great midfield.

"It depends on how we are too. On the day of the Super Cup we did everything and we were perfect. The other day we were not perfect. It depends on the moment of the team. It's not every day that you are so differential, so lucid. We have to win the matches that way too. We have to be competitive in that way too.

"In principle, there is little movement. I already said I was predicting a quiet market in terms of new players. I am calm and happy with the team. Without ruling out anything.

"Yes, Imanol's proposal is excellent. He is a proven coach. He has made history with Real. He is an example of how to do things, of work, of defensive line. I like many things about Real Sociedad and it is a great merit of Imanol."

"I always tell them to forget about the referee. They are situations that we don't control. I'm the referee in training, imagine that. We can't control that. We can control our game and our state of mind. We are in a positive moment. This referee designation won't change anything for us".

"Having the ball. They are very comfortable when they have the ball. We have to dominate the game with the ball. We have to put pressure on them when they don't have it. They are very comfortable with it and are aggressive in the loss. They are very similar to what we want to do."

"It seems silly to me. There's a referee who decides. He puts passion and courage into it. Let Gavi be calm. I think he gets a lot of fouls and he gets few. That's from the creators of Villarato and doping, isn't it?"

11:13 PMan hour ago

How is Real Sociedad coming along?

Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano two goals to nil, and also came into this match after beating Mallorca by the minimum in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

11:08 PMan hour ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona comes to this match after beating Getfe by the minimum in the last round of LaLiga, in addition to qualifying to these instances after beating Ceuta.

11:03 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
10:58 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Camp Nou Stadium, at 15:00 hrs.
VAVEL Logo