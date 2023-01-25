Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live online
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Barcelona Statements
"We'll decide tomorrow. I don't like to give clues in training. The players don't know yet and they won't know until an hour and a half, two, before the match."
"It doesn't condition us. We will try to do our best. They are happy when there is no controversy and nothing happens. There is no problem and from Lewandowski's side, either. This is what we can control.
"They are different. Zubi is more physical, faster. Zubi is better technically. We're talking about a great team with a great midfield.
"It depends on how we are too. On the day of the Super Cup we did everything and we were perfect. The other day we were not perfect. It depends on the moment of the team. It's not every day that you are so differential, so lucid. We have to win the matches that way too. We have to be competitive in that way too.
"In principle, there is little movement. I already said I was predicting a quiet market in terms of new players. I am calm and happy with the team. Without ruling out anything.
"Yes, Imanol's proposal is excellent. He is a proven coach. He has made history with Real. He is an example of how to do things, of work, of defensive line. I like many things about Real Sociedad and it is a great merit of Imanol."
"I always tell them to forget about the referee. They are situations that we don't control. I'm the referee in training, imagine that. We can't control that. We can control our game and our state of mind. We are in a positive moment. This referee designation won't change anything for us".
"Having the ball. They are very comfortable when they have the ball. We have to dominate the game with the ball. We have to put pressure on them when they don't have it. They are very comfortable with it and are aggressive in the loss. They are very similar to what we want to do."
"It seems silly to me. There's a referee who decides. He puts passion and courage into it. Let Gavi be calm. I think he gets a lot of fouls and he gets few. That's from the creators of Villarato and doping, isn't it?"
