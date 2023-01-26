Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he has an average of 29.2 points per game, achieved in 32 games played, where he has an average of 34.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - Memphis Grizzlies
In Memphis Grizzlies the presence of Desmond Bane stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 21.7 points per game, achieved in 27 games played, where he has an average of 30.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
3- Jordan Poole
11- Klay Thompson
22- Andrew Wiggins
23- Draymond Green
30- Stephen Curry
Last starting five - Memphis Grizzlies
2- Xavier Tillman
13- Jaren Jackson Jr.
21- Tyus Jones
22- Desmond Bane
24- Dillon Brooks
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into this game after a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, which has once again pushed them out of the playoff places. The team needs a positive streak in order to recover the ground they have lost in recent times, as shown by the fact that they have lost six of their last 10 games. They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference and need to win at all costs.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have just been defeated in their visit to the Sacramento Kings, with which they already have three losses in a row. The overall performance so far this season has been very good, but in the fight for the leadership of the Western Conference they are losing ground to the Denver Nuggets, so they need to get out of this little bad streak if they want to prevent the other chasers from getting closer.