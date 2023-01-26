Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
6:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors of January 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 26) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

5:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he has an average of 29.2 points per game, achieved in 32 games played, where he has an average of 34.4 minutes played per game.

5:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis Grizzlies the presence of Desmond Bane stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 21.7 points per game, achieved in 27 games played, where he has an average of 30.9 minutes played per game.

5:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

3- Jordan Poole

11- Klay Thompson

22- Andrew Wiggins

23- Draymond Green

30- Stephen Curry

5:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Memphis Grizzlies

2- Xavier Tillman

13- Jaren Jackson Jr.

21- Tyus Jones

22- Desmond Bane

24- Dillon Brooks

5:25 PMan hour ago

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors come into this game after a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, which has once again pushed them out of the playoff places. The team needs a positive streak in order to recover the ground they have lost in recent times, as shown by the fact that they have lost six of their last 10 games. They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference and need to win at all costs.

5:20 PM2 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have just been defeated in their visit to the Sacramento Kings, with which they already have three losses in a row. The overall performance so far this season has been very good, but in the fight for the leadership of the Western Conference they are losing ground to the Denver Nuggets, so they need to get out of this little bad streak if they want to prevent the other chasers from getting closer.

5:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
