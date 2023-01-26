Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Copa del Rey Match
Photo: Athletic Bilbao

9:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao match for Copa del Rey?

This is the start time of the game Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao of 26th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Bolivia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil 4 pm: Onefootball

Chile 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Colombia 2 pm:DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Ecuador 2  pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

USA 2 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Paraguay 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Peru 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Uruguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

Venezuela 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Valerde!

"Very motivated. We are very excited about the Cup and the players remember well how close they were last season, how much it costs to get here. After getting through the previous round, go back to the final, only one will get through. Last year's semi is repeated, it's a definitive match. Hence, it has the attraction of a Cup semifinal. 

Playing at home makes you stronger and is an advantage, but it's not a championship game, we have to play both games as equals because only victory counts. The elimination round is open.

I hope the Athletic we see every day, we are doing well, we have to get some things right, and Valencia will be similar, they are doing things well, they dare to play, they want to take the initiative and they follow a regular line, although the League results are not keeping up with them".

8:45 AM2 hours ago
Photo: Athletic Bilbao
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bilbao

Simon; De Marcos, Álvarez, Vivian, Yuri;  Garcia, Vesga; Iñaki Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Bilbao's situation

Iñigo Martínez will not be at Ernesto Valverde's disposal due to a foot injury, but Yeray Álvarez returns from suspension.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Gattuso!

"He (Bilbao) has a style of play (4-2-3-1), he is very clear in what he has to do. He has a lot of speed and that can get us in trouble. We have to make a good defense because they have a lot of speed. I don't expect anything from the fans. I expect my team to bring joy to the fans. On Monday we played with 34,000 people in the stands, it was very cold and that is to be appreciated. I hope my team will give the fans a great night.

We will try to change something in the Almeria game. We have to analyze what we have done well and also what we have done badly. We haven't been able to manage when we are ahead. At the moment everything is not bad, but we have to do things better. At the tactical level not everything is bad. If you look at the standings, it's scary. 

I'm waiting like everyone else. The club knows that I miss a midfielder. We always talk about numbers, fair play. I'm waiting for players that will give me the chance to improve the team. I don't want to sign for the sake of signing. I want a midfielder who can play in all positions.

8:25 AM2 hours ago
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Valencia

Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Castillejo, Cavani, Lino.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Valencia's situation

Gennaro Gattuso will not be able to count on Thierry Correia, with a muscle problem, as well as Nico Gonzaález and Jaume Domenech, with foot and knee injuries, respectively. Kluivert did not train today because he had an MRI scan, but he will be in the game.

8:10 AM3 hours ago

Los Leones

Further up, Athletic Bilbao is eighth with 26 points. However, they are more winless compared to their opponents: four, with two defeats, the last two, and two draws. Los Leones have been playing in the Copa del Rey since the first round. The team from the Basque Country eliminated Alzira, 2-0, Sestao River, 1-0, Eldense, 6-1, and finally Espanyol, 1-0, in the round of 16.
8:05 AM3 hours ago

Los Murciélagos

Valencia hasn't won in three matches in LaLiga. They have two defeats and a draw. Los Murciélagos are in 12th place with 20 points, three more than the first team in the relegation zone. In the Cup, they have been playing since the third round, where they eliminated La Nucía, 3-0, and stamped their place in the quarterfinals after beating Sporting Gijón, 4-0.
8:00 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live this Thursday (26), at the Mestalla at 2 pm ET, for the Copa del Rey. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
7:55 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Copa del Rey match: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
