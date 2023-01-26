Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao match live?
What time is Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao match for Copa del Rey?
Argentina 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Bolivia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil 4 pm: Onefootball
Chile 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Colombia 2 pm:DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Ecuador 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
USA 2 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Paraguay 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Peru 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Uruguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Venezuela 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Sports App
Speak up, Valerde!
Playing at home makes you stronger and is an advantage, but it's not a championship game, we have to play both games as equals because only victory counts. The elimination round is open.
I hope the Athletic we see every day, we are doing well, we have to get some things right, and Valencia will be similar, they are doing things well, they dare to play, they want to take the initiative and they follow a regular line, although the League results are not keeping up with them".
Probable lineup for Bilbao
Bilbao's situation
Speak up, Gattuso!
We will try to change something in the Almeria game. We have to analyze what we have done well and also what we have done badly. We haven't been able to manage when we are ahead. At the moment everything is not bad, but we have to do things better. At the tactical level not everything is bad. If you look at the standings, it's scary.
I'm waiting like everyone else. The club knows that I miss a midfielder. We always talk about numbers, fair play. I'm waiting for players that will give me the chance to improve the team. I don't want to sign for the sake of signing. I want a midfielder who can play in all positions.
🎥 Último entrenamiento antes del partido de #CopaDelRey de mañana en #Mestalla (20:00 horas)🏟️
⚽️ ¡𝙈𝙪𝙪𝙪𝙪𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙡 #VCFAthletic❗ 💪🏽
🎟 https://t.co/63P0PhEIiX#ADNBroncoyCopero 🏆🦇 pic.twitter.com/fS9ylR94pq — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) January 25, 2023
Probable lineup for Valencia
Valencia's situation
Gennaro Gattuso will not be able to count on Thierry Correia, with a muscle problem, as well as Nico Gonzaález and Jaume Domenech, with foot and knee injuries, respectively. Kluivert did not train today because he had an MRI scan, but he will be in the game.
